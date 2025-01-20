Nigeria Beat New Zealand, Claim First Cricket U-19 Women’s World Cup Win

Nigeria’s Junior Women’s Yellow-Greens finally got a taste of the actions at the 2025 ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in Malaysia, marking their delayed debut with a two-run win over test playing nation, New Zealand, in the early hours of Monday.

Like it happened against Samoa on Saturday, Sarawak’s rain delayed the game but the Nigerian team’s shine wasn’t going to be denied again, as the match began over two hours after its scheduled time with reduced overs.

New Zealand elected to field first, sending the Nigerian batters into the crease.

Captain Lucky Piety hit Nigeria’s first six at a Women’s World Cup in a steadied innings as the Junior Yellow Greens finished with 65 runs for the loss of six wickets in 13 overs.

Knowing they had to come to the party with their bowling as well, Sarah Bakhita’s team took the second innings slow and steady and eventually knocked off the fourth-ranked nation for 63 runs for the loss of six wickets as well.