NAF Denies Responsibility For Explosion in NNPC Wellhead in Rivers 

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has denied involvement in the explosion that destroyed NNPC wellhead in Buguma community, Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The spokesperson of Buguma community, in a viral publication, alleged that the explosion may have been caused by aging oil facilities, illegal oil bunkering, or NAF operations.

Denying NAF’s involvement in the explosion, the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Olusola Akinboyewa, in a statement revealed that the wellhead had been leaking crude oil due to prolonged illegal activities in the area.

The NAF spokesperson said: “The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has noted with concern a misleading report by certain media outlets suggesting that the NAF may have been responsible for the explosion at the NNPC wellhead in Buguma community, Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.”

The NAF, he said, categorically refutes this false and unfounded claim and urges media outlets to exercise due diligence by verifying facts before publishing, rather than relying on assumptions.

He stressed that contrary to the allegations made by the Buguma community spokesperson, who speculated that the fire may have been caused by aging oil facilities, illegal oil bunkering, or NAF operations, the NAF wishes to clarify the situation.

According to him, “The wellhead had been leaking crude oil due to prolonged illegal activities in the area.

“Video recordings from previous missions confirm that the wellhead had been leaking for an extended period, resulting in the accumulation of gas and flammable liquids in the surrounding environment.

“High-definition (HD) video recordings from the NAF platform, including footage from December 2024, clearly show the wellhead spilling oil and the barge already burnt before its arrival at the location.”

Akinboyewa said that the onboard camera system ensures transparency and accountability by capturing and documenting all activities, eliminating any possibility of indiscriminate firing at civilians or destroying assets, as falsely alleged.

He stated that the NAF ensures due diligence before engaging any target, so that only illegal refining sites and equipment are destroyed.

Akinboyewa added that the safety of innocent civilians and the protection of critical infrastructure remain a top priority for the service.

The service assured the public that it will remain steadfast in its mission to protect the nation’s critical infrastructure and combat crude oil theft, while upholding the highest standards of professionalism and respect for human life.