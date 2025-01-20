Kano Govt Launches Waste Management Initiative

Arthur Eriye

The Abba Yusuf led government of Kano State has inaugurated a waste management and refuse disposal initiative aimed at transforming the state into a cleaner and more environmental-friendly city.

During the inaugural ceremony held recently in Kano, the Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Dr Dahiru Hashim said that only a multi-dimensional approach would address the state’s waste management challenges.

Hashim stressed that the state has recognized the effectiveness of a robust waste management system in maintaining the well-being of its citizens.

According to him, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, in collaboration with the transportation and commerce ministries, unveiled the initiative aimed at addressing the waste management challenges across the state.

“A major aspect of the initiative is the introduction of waste disposal bins in commercial vehicles, including buses and tricycles that operate within the state.

“The initiative is designed to encourage commuters to dispose of their waste responsibly while on the move.

“Additionally, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change will install waste disposal bins at motor parks, bus stops, and along major streets across Kano State.

“This move is aimed at promoting responsible waste disposal by road users and commuters.

“The initiative is expected to reduce littering on the streets and ensure that the state’s roads remain clean and presentable,” he said.

Hashim stressed the importance of public participation in achieving the initiative’s goals.

He called on residents, transport operators, market traders and industrialists to adopt responsible waste disposal habits, and actively contribute in order to maintain a clean environment.

The commissioner also highlighted the partnership with the Ministry of Commerce to maintain cleanliness in markets and industrial areas.

He said the ministry would also establish designated waste disposal points in various business districts.

The commissioner emphasized the commitment of Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State in ensuring that all businesses in the state contributed to maintaining a clean and healthy environment.

“Another key aspect of this initiative is the reintroduction of street sweepers across the state. I am pleased to announce that, within a week of our resumption at the ministry, we have begun paying off the backlog of salaries owed to street sweepers. These sweepers would be strategically deployed to key areas in Kano city, including major roads, marketplaces and public spaces. They would help to ensure that Kano State remains one of the cleanest in Nigeria,” he said.