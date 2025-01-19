To Improve Security in Ogun, Abiodun Approves Recruitment of 1,000 Amotekun Personnel, Warns Criminals

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has approved the recruitment of an additional 1,000 personnel into the Ogun State Security Network codenamed Amotekun Corps toimprove security in the state.

Abiodun said the move was to effectively police all nooks and crannies of the state, just as he warned criminals that the state would not be a haven for their activities.

The governor also pledged to provide more patrol vehicles, electric motorcycles, communication gadgets, and other necessities to enable the Amotekun corps to discharge their duties effectively.

The governor announced the recruitment plan yesterday, at the passing-out parade ceremony of 690 Batch D trainees of the Amotekun Corps, held at the Gateway International Stadium, Sagamu.

He said the establishment of the corps was aimed at strengthening security, particularly at the grassroots, as well as reducing unemployment in the state.

“We will also continue to strengthen the Ogun State Security Network Agency (Amotekun Corps) to ensure that you have the tools and infrastructure required to perform your duties effectively and diligently.

“I am today, based on what I have seen regarding your level of preparedness and commitment, approving the extra requirement of another 1,000 Amotekun Corps.

“This will bring the total strength to over 2,000. They will, of course, be enumerated very well in line with the civil service structure.

“I will also be approving additional logistics, including but not limited to vehicles, electric motorcycles, and all that is required to allow you to discharge your responsibilities to the best of your abilities,” the governor said.

He stated that the passing-out event represented a milestone in securing the state, as they would be made to patrol major roads and communities across the state.

The establishment of the corps, the governor emphasized, was meant to complement the federal government’s efforts to address insecurity, adding that the corps is to cooperate with other security agencies in tackling criminal activities in the state.

Abiodun, who was impressed with their level of training, discipline, and conduct, noted that with their commitment and sense of duty, those who left the organisation would be motivated to rejoin.

He urged them, as custodians of security and peace in the state, not to use their position to intimidate or molest the people, but to secure them through intelligence gathering and cooperation with the traditional rulers to ensure effective community policing.

While maintaining that the training of the Corps is to serve as a warning signal to criminals that the state would not be a haven for their activities, Abiodun, however, stated that he expects improved security across the state in the coming days.

He commended the pioneer Commander of the Corps for laying a solid foundation and called on the people to cooperate with the Corps by providing useful information to enable the members and other security agencies to nip crimes in the bud.

In his welcome remarks, the Commandant of the corps, Brig. Gen. Alade Adedigba (rtd), said the trainees were exposed to physical training, weapon handling, and intelligence gathering.