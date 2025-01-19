  • Sunday, 19th January, 2025

Remi Tinubu Mourns Victims of Niger Tanker Explosion

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has mourned the victims of the weekend’s tanker Disaster that claimed several lives at Dikko Junction in Niger state.
The First Lady, in a statement personally signed by her on Sunday, while commiserating with the families of the deceased and Niger state government, called on Nigerians to be more cautious and avoid scenes of accidents especially those involving vehicles conveying inflammable substances due to high risks involved.
Mrs Tinubu, according to the release stated, inter alia: “I received with sadness the news of the fuel tanker explosion which occurred on Saturday, 18th January at the Dikko Junction, Niger state where several lives were lost and many sustained injuries.
“I condole with the Governor, His Excellency Mohammed Umar Bago, the families and loved ones of the departed souls, the injured and the entire people of Niger State.
“I urge everyone to please be more cautious and avoid scenes of accidents especially involving vehicles conveying inflammable substances, due to the high risks involved.
“My prayers are that Almighty God grant the Governor, families and loved ones of the departed the fortitude to bear this painful loss. I also pray God grants the injured, speedy recovery.
“God bless Niger State
“God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.