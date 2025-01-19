Remi Tinubu Mourns Victims of Niger Tanker Explosion

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has mourned the victims of the weekend’s tanker Disaster that claimed several lives at Dikko Junction in Niger state.

The First Lady, in a statement personally signed by her on Sunday, while commiserating with the families of the deceased and Niger state government, called on Nigerians to be more cautious and avoid scenes of accidents especially those involving vehicles conveying inflammable substances due to high risks involved.

Mrs Tinubu, according to the release stated, inter alia: “I received with sadness the news of the fuel tanker explosion which occurred on Saturday, 18th January at the Dikko Junction, Niger state where several lives were lost and many sustained injuries.

“I condole with the Governor, His Excellency Mohammed Umar Bago, the families and loved ones of the departed souls, the injured and the entire people of Niger State.

“I urge everyone to please be more cautious and avoid scenes of accidents especially involving vehicles conveying inflammable substances, due to the high risks involved.

“My prayers are that Almighty God grant the Governor, families and loved ones of the departed the fortitude to bear this painful loss. I also pray God grants the injured, speedy recovery.

“God bless Niger State

“God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.