Oborevwori Mourns Edna Ibru

Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has commiserated with the Ibru family of Agbarha-Otor in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state on the death of their wife and mother, Mrs. Edna Ibru.

Mrs Ibru (nee Park), who reportedly died after a brief illness, was the wife of the late first Executive Governor of Delta State, Olorogun Senator Felix Ovuodoroye Ibru.

A former Miss Nigeria, died in her 80s on Wednesday, in a London hospital.

The deceased, who was Miss Nigeria 1964, and the first Nigerian/African to represent Nigeria at Miss Universe, had two children for Ibru.

The Ibru family confirmed the death of the former first lady in a statement issued by her son, Dr Paul Ibru, which was made available to journalists in Warri yesterday.

“Our amazing mother passed into glory on Wednesday 15, January 2025 after a brief illness,” the statement partly read.

It continued: “Until her death, she was full of life and we never expected her to leave us so soon but we cannot question the will of God in her precious life.

“She was a lover of people, a mediator, a mother to many, outrageously humorous, deeply caring, down to earth, full of stories all of the time, and we will miss her very dearly.”

The statement added that arrangements for her burial would be announced by the family later.

In his reaction, through a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, the Delta State governor described the demise of Mrs Ibru as sad and painful, adding that she was a loving wife and mother who supported her husband and family in all his noble endeavours.

The governor said: “On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the passing of a great woman of substance, a caring mother and loving wife, Mrs Edna Ibru.

“The news of her death came to me as a shock, especially now that the family members needed her motherly and wise counsel.

“She was a woman of faith who devoted her time in supporting her husband’s political career which culminated in his election as the first Executive Governor of Delta State,” the statement added.

Oborevwori prayed to God to accept the soul of the deceased and grant fortitude to the family and friends she left to bear the loss.