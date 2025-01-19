Obi Laments Hardship in Nigeria, to Write Tinubu over PoS Charges

*Donates N30m to Paul University

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, has lamented the level of hardship faced by Nigerians.

Obi lamented the travails of low-income earners and the new trend of imposing all manner of exorbitant charges by PoS operators to access cash, even by petty traders.



The former governor of Anambra State stated this in a chat with the Archbishop Province on the Niger and Bishop of Awka Diocese of Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, His Grace Alexander Ibezim, during a visit where he made N30 million donation to Paul University, Awka, a tertiary institution owned by the church.



He said: “The hardship in Nigeria is too much; how can the ordinary people survive? The woman, who sells pepper by the roadside has to pay huge charges to get her own money; how much is her profit margin, and how much will remain after paying charges?



“No country is run like that. Don’t bother to interview me on that; I will write officially to the president on this and state all these things. These (PoS Charges) are too much; no country is run like this,” Obi told journalists.

Meanwhile, in keeping with his vow to support educational institutions in Nigeria, Obi has donated a sum of N30 million to Paul University, Awka.



He said he was propelled to do so by the support faith-based organisations, especially the Anglican Church under Archbishop Ibezim has given to educational development.

He said: “My Lord, I have seen the good work you’re doing here and your contribution to build a better society. This is my third time visiting here since I left office as governor. I will continue to come; I will continue to support you.”



Independent monitors recently revealed that Obi spent over N1.5 billion on humanitarian causes in 2024.

Speaking on the matter, Obi stated that he did not quantify his contributions to humanitarian causes, adding that these acts of giving were not about self-promotion but were motivated by a genuine concern for humanity.



His donation of N30 million to Paul University yesterday brings it up to N50 million his financial donations to the institution in 2024.

Archbishop Ibezim, who reacted to the donation, praised Obi as one man, who is aspiring for leadership, not for his personal gain, but to genuinely help the people.



“People aspire for leadership for personal interest but Obi is one man who loves Nigeria and wants peace in the country. He is one person we need to pray for all the time especially this time that it is not easy to know who is an Igbo leader.

“Do not be discouraged, you may be having attacks here and there, but do not be discouraged. We will always pray that God will cover and protect you. The wisdom God has given you is for you to help humanity,” he told Obi.