  • Sunday, 19th January, 2025

Insecurity: Nigeria Immigration Service Raises the Alarm over Emergence of New Sect

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has issued an alert on the emergence of a new sect, ACHAD Life Mission International, which it said was neither linked to Islam nor Christianity but preached the restoration of African tradition.


In a circular dated January 14, 2025, and signed by the Principal Staff Officer (PSO) to the Comptroller General, Dr Adedotun Aridegbe, a Controller of Immigration Service (CIS), the service urged all its directorates, zones, training institutions, commands, and border formations to take note of the new sect.
According to NIS, the sect has its headquarters in Kaduna, while its leader, Mr. Yokana, lives in Jos, adding that the sect might be involved in human trafficking and child separation.


The statement partly read: “I am directed to inform you that the intelligence gathered by the Service reveals the emergence of a new Sect called ACHAD Life Mission International.
“The intelligence reports that the sect has its Headquarters in Kaduna, while its leader, one Mr. Yokana, lives in Jos, Plateau State. It further notes that the sect neither believes in Islam nor Christianity, but preaches the restoration of the African tradition and support to humanity.


“The intelligence further reveals that the sect has been canvassing for members both within and outside Nigeria, and is possibly involved in human trafficking and child separation.
“In light of the above, you are requested to stay vigilant, and report immediately any sign of the sect, and where possible, arrest and revert accordingly,” the statement added.

