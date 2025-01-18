To Tackle Food Insecurity, FG Unveils Portal for Young Farmers



The federal government has unveiled the Youth Farmers Enrollment Portal, an initiative designed to address the growing challenges of unemployment and food insecurity across Nigeria.

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, disclosed this in a statement by the Director, Information & Public Relations, Omolara Esan yesterday.



Olawande said the initiative was important to create economic opportunities for young Nigerians and strengthen the agricultural sector. The portal, which targets Nigerians aged 18 to 35, offers a comprehensive suite of resources, including agricultural training programs, modern farming techniques, mentorship opportunities, and financial support for starting or expanding agricultural ventures.



He said the initiative was part of the Nigerian Youth Economic Engagement and De-Radicalisation Programme.

The minister stated: “This intervention is designed to align young people with the economic agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, promoting active youth participation in economic development.

“This initiative is not just about increasing food production. It is about empowering young Nigerians with sustainable skills, creating jobs in rural and urban areas, and ensuring the welfare and security of our citizens.”