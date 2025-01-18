Tinubu Mourns House Deputy Chief Whip, Onanuga

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has expressed profound sadness over the passing of the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives representing Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency of Ogun State, Hon. Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga.



The lawmaker, who died on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, following a brief illness served as Chairperson of the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development in the 9th Assembly and deputy Chief Whip in the 10th Assembly.



The President, in a statement issued yesterday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga said: ”She never stopped serving her constituency, and her passion for building a better Nigeria will remain unforgettable in the hearts of those who came in direct contact with her.



”Rep. Onanuga was also a role model for women in politics, demonstrating that with hard work, integrity, and dedication to just causes, women can be effective leaders in politics.”

President Tinubu offered his deepest condolences to Hon. Onanuga’s family, loved ones, the government and the people of Ogun State, particularly her constituents in Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency.

He prayed that God will grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and provide divine comfort to her family and all who mourn her loss.