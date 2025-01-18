Tinubu Lauds Governors for Supporting FG’s Tax Reform Initiatives

*Charges N’Assembly to speed up legislative action

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has commended the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) following their unanimous endorsement of the four Tax Reform Bills currently under consideration by the National Assembly.

The President, in a statement issued yesterday, by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, lauded the governors for their bold leadership and commitment to fostering unity among leaders nationwide, transcending regional, ethnic, and political barriers to advance Nigeria’s development.



He described Thursday’s productive consultation between the NGF and the Presidential Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy as a commendable example of cooperation between the federal and State governments.

Tinubu extended special commendations to the Chairman of the Governors’ Forum, Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, for successfully galvanising support among his peers for these transformative tax bills to rejuvenate the national economy and enhance Nigeria’s investment climate.



He also commended the Progressive Governors Forum, the Northern Governors Forum, and all other groups that made the bi-partisan resolution of the controversy stirred by the tax bills possible.

The President underscored that the primary aim of the Tax Reform Bills, which he stressed were pro-poor, was to promote national interests, improve the competitiveness of Nigeria’s economy, and attract both local and foreign investments.



He said updating the country’s outdated tax laws was essential to this endeavour.

Tinubu noted that the dialogue between the NGF and the Presidential Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy Reform highlights the power of constructive conversation in resolving differences.

The President regarded the governors as vital contributors to nation-building and affirmed his commitment to partnering with them to promote economic growth, national harmony, peace, and stability.



He also encouraged other stakeholders with ideas and suggestions for refining the Tax Bills to engage with the ongoing legislative process at the National Assembly.

Tinubu urged the National Assembly to expedite the legislative process for these crucial bills so that the country can swiftly reap the benefits of the reforms.