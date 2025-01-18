Alleged Defection: Count Me out, My Covenant to Do More for Deltans Stands, Says Oborevwori

Sunday Ehigiator

Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday said he has no plan to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stressing that his covenant to do more for Deltans stands.

The Governor spoke through the State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, who was on ARISE News Channel’s ‘The Morning Show.’



He said those peddling the rumours that Oborevwori wants to move to the All Progressives Congress (APC) were only wishing that he comes to swell up their ranks.

“Governor Oborevwori is not only a proud member of the PDP and remains a leader of PDP, both in Delta and in Nigeria.



“He is also a performing governor who has also been able to show that he can be regarded as the poster governor for the PDP. And so those who are wishing that he is jumping ship, we want to tell them that Oborevwori is not in the business of jumping.



“Apart from that, I am also happy that even following your recognition and by way of nomination as among those who are performing, that Oborevwori is trying to let Nigerians know that the PDP have the strength to deliver, even as we continue to cooperate with the president of Nigeria, because at the moment he does not have any opponent as a president.



“When the governor declared that he needed to support the president, even as they support the governor for the purpose of bringing good governance, it was in the spirit of patriotism not on the platform of looking for where to jump to.



“Today, Tinubu is the president of Nigeria, and I know nobody is contesting that and so if Tinubu does not have an opponent as a President, because he is no longer a presidential candidate, when in 2027, and we are going into an election, we can begin to talk about those who want to challenge Tinubu,” he said.

According to him, “Today, he is the president. We have an enlightened self-interest that the success of Tinubu cascades into the success of any governor in Nigeria.



“In Delta, we are not in the business of fighting constitutional authority. We’re always in the business of supporting those in authority, because by so doing, we are also bringing development to our people.

“Oborevwori remains in the PDP, he did not even dream, not to talk of the reality of leaving the party. Those who are rumoring, like you said, are very free to rumor and are very free to wish, wish is very free, that he comes to swell up their party but for us in the PDP, we know that Oborevwori will remain a poster governor.”

On developments in the state, Aniagwu said Oborevwori was fulfilling his administration’s promise to deliver more projects for the people.



He remarked that while continuing and completing inherited projects, his administration has also initiated and completed lots of projects across the three Senatorial districts.

He listed some of the legacy projects to include the Beneku bridge in Ndokwa East, Orere bridge in Ughelli South, Ayakoromo bridge in Burutu LGA, Trans-Warri Roads and bridges as well as Warri and Effurun flyovers being executed by Julius Berger.



“Aside these laudable projects, we have several completed road projects like the Emevor-Orogun road, Okpanam-Ibusa bypass, Isheagu-Ewulu Road, Ezesi road dualisation in Orerokpe as well as Ohorhe-Adagbrasa-Ugolo-Okuodiete road among others.”