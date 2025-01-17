 MTN, AIRTEL AND NETWORK SERVICES IN MAIDUGURI

In recent times, residents of Maiduguri, Borno State capital, have been grappling with significant issues related to mobile network services. For many, reliable connectivity is not just a convenience but a necessity. Businesses, education, healthcare, and communication with loved ones are all increasingly dependent on the availability and stability of network services. Yet, residents find themselves struggling daily with inconsistent signals, dropped calls, and painfully slow internet speeds, especially on networks like MTN and Airtel, which have a considerable market share in the region.

As one of the cities severely affected by insurgency in the past decade, Maiduguri has faced numerous challenges. However, with gradual recovery, there’s a pressing need for infrastructure that can support the city’s reintegration into the nation’s economic and social fabric. Digital connectivity is at the heart of this transformation. From local entrepreneurs to students attending online classes, connectivity has become a bridge to opportunities and information. Yet, the current state of network services disrupts progress, leaving residents feeling marginalized.

MTN and Airtel, as two of Nigeria’s largest telecommunications providers, have a responsibility to ensure that their network services reach all parts of the country equitably. With both companies continually promoting slogans of inclusivity and national coverage, it is disheartening to see the situation in Maiduguri, where connectivity is almost a privilege rather than a right. In a time when 4G and 5G networks are expanding globally, Maiduguri residents find it challenging to access even a basic 3G signal consistently.

The issues faced by the residents are not limited to slow internet speeds alone. Network instability affects everything from voice calls to text messaging, making it difficult for people to connect with others even within the city. It is not uncommon for calls to suddenly drop, especially during peak hours, or for messages to arrive hours after they are sent. Such a

situation is not only frustrating but also dangerous in emergencies when reliable communication can be a matter of life and death.

One might argue that infrastructure challenges in the North-east could be a contributing factor. Yet, with both MTN and Airtel’s extensive resources, it should not be impossible to allocate more resources to address these issues. Building and maintaining network infrastructure in Maiduguri might have its hurdles, but it is essential for a company’s vision and promises to align with the realities on the ground. The people of Maiduguri deserve the same network quality as other parts of the country.

Businesses, both small and large, have taken a hit from these network issues. Many entrepreneurs rely on social media platforms and online communication to market their goods and services. When connectivity falters, they lose clients, face delays, and suffer financially. In a region where people are working tirelessly to rebuild their lives post-conflict, reliable network services could be a crucial economic driver. It is frustrating for these business owners to know that they could be more productive if only their network providers would prioritize improvements.

For students in Maiduguri, especially those in higher institutions, the network issues have been a significant barrier to education. As the world moves towards online learning platforms, students in Maiduguri are often left out due to their inability to access stable internet connections. Assignments, virtual classes, and even basic research become nearly impossible when the network is slow or unavailable. Education is a fundamental right, and by not providing adequate network services, MTN and Airtel are indirectly impacting the quality of education students receive.

Istifanus Baba, Mass Communication Department, University of Maiduguri