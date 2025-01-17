  • Friday, 17th January, 2025

Julius Abure Remains Labour Party National Chair, Appeal Court Declares

Breaking | 9 minutes ago

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Abuja division of the Court of Appeal has reiterated that Julius Abure remains the National Chairman of the Labour Party.

A three-member panel of the appellate court in a judgement delivered by Justice Hamma Barka, held that its judgement of November 13, 2024, which recognizes Abure as national chairman subsists and has not been set aside by any court.

Barka made the declaration on Friday while delivering judgement in two separate appeals filed by Senator Esther Nenadi Usman and the caretaker committee and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The appellate court in the two separate appeals held that it did not delve into the issue of the leadership of the Labour Party, because such issues are not justiciable.

According to the appellate court, anything that is done outside jurisdiction amounts to a nullity. Hence the judgement of the Federal High Court delivered on October 8, 2024 by Justice Emeka Nwite is of no effect because it was delivered without jurisdiction.

“We cannot say this appeal fails or succeed because the lower court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the suit in the first place”, Barka held.

While striking out the suit for want of jurisdiction, he held that the appellate relied on its previous judgement of November 13 last year to hold that “Abure Remains National Chairman of the Labour Party”.

Details later.

