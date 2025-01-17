  • Friday, 17th January, 2025

Dr Stanley Uzochukwu to attend U.S. President Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration

In recognition of his contributions and leadership, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Stanel Group and The Delborough Lagos, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu has made the list of African leaders to attend the inauguration of U.S President Elect Donald J. Trump in Washington.

The invitation was contained in a letter addressed to the young Nigerian business leader Dr. Uzochukwu dated January 13th, 2025 signed by the Chairman, Multicultural Coalition U.S. President Inaugural Ball Committee, Dr, J. Mark Burns.

It reads in part, “On behalf of The Multicultural Coalition U.S. Presidential Inauguration Ball host Committee honoring President Elect Donald J. Trump, it is my distinct honor and privilege to extend to you an invitation to our Inaugural Ball celebrating the commencement of the U.S. Presidential Inauguration.

“This prestigious event will be held on January 20th, 2025 at the Washington Times Building Arbor Ballroom, located at 3600 New York Ave, NE, Washington, DC 20002.

“In recognition of your exceptional contributions and leadership, as highlighted by a recommendation from the African Legacies Institute under the guidance of Madame Franya E. Cabral Ruiz, we would be especially honored to have your presence at this distinguished event”.

Recall that ‘The Delborough Lagos’ boss, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu was also among the African leaders that were invited and attended the swearing-in of President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana on January 7th, 2025.

Leading the delegation of The African Legacies Institute to the U.S. Presidential Inauguration of Trump will be H.E. Hailemariam, former Prime Minister of Ethiopia.

