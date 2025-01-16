Rise Above Personal Interests, Prioritize Greater Good of Nigerians, FG Replies Emir Sanusi

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has said that it does not require the approval of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II for the economic reforms introduced under the President Tinubu Administration.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said this in a statement issued Thursday in response to Emir Sanusi’s recent remarks at a public event in Lagos regarding the administration’s economic reforms.

Sanusi had made the statement on Wednesday while speaking as the chairman at the 21st Memorial Lecture of Chief Gani Fawehinmi held in Lagos. “I’ve chosen not to speak about the economy and the reforms or to even explain anything because if I explain, it would help this government, and I don’t want to help the government,” he said, adding, “They’re my friends. If they don’t behave like friends, I don’t behave like a friend. So, I watch them being stewed. They don’t even have people with credibility who can come and explain what they’re doing, but I’m not going to help.”

Reacting to the Emir’s remarks, Idris in the statement said: “We note the Emir’s acknowledgment of the noble initiatives which, he said, he could explain away but for his decision “not to help the government”.

“First, we acknowledge that Sanusi, and indeed any Nigerian, has the inalienable right to express an opinion either in the form of commendation or criticism on how the government is being run. However, we find it amusing that a leader, more so one from an institution that ennobles forthrightness, fairness, and justice would publicly admit to shuffling off saying the truth because of personal interest hinged on imaginary antagonism”.

The minister added that the administration had implemented transformative reforms not because they were easy, but because they were essential for securing Nigeria’s long-term stability and growth, as Emir Sanusi had consistently advocated.

He said the country is at a pivotal juncture where bold and decisive actions are necessary to tackle entrenched economic challenges, adding the temporary pains currently experienced from these inevitable decisions, as Sanusi himself acknowledged, were a “necessary consequence of decades of irresponsible economic management” more than anything else.

He insists the reforms are already delivering measurable progress, saying the unification of exchange rates has bolstered investor confidence, which has contributed to increased foreign reserves and strengthened Nigeria’s ability to shield itself from external economic shocks.

The minister also said the removal of the fuel subsidy had freed up significant resources, allowing for greater investment in critical sectors such as infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

According to Idris, projections from respected institutions, including the World Bank, show an upward trajectory in Nigeria’s GDP, signaling that the economy is firmly on the path to recovery, while by addressing inefficiencies, the country has reduced its debt service-to-revenue ratio, creating a more sustainable fiscal framework for future generations.

He explained: “It is deeply disappointing that reforms widely recognised as essential by global experts—including by Emir Sanusi II himself—are now being subtly condemned by him because of a shift in loyalty. His Highness, given his background in economics, has a unique responsibility to contribute constructively rather than undermine reforms aimed at collective progress because he feels estranged from his “friends” in government.

” We urge the Emir to rise above personal interests and partisan undertones and prioritize the greater good of Nigerians.”

The administration said it requires unity, focus, and sacrifice from all stakeholders to rebuild the country while it urges esteemed leaders to refrain from rhetorics that undermine public trust.

He said all leaders owe it a duty to champion the collective goal of a prosperous Nigeria, noting at a critical time for the country, what is needed is collaboration, not unnecessary distractions.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration’s mission is to lead Nigeria towards economic inclusivity, sustainability, and shared prosperity. The challenges we face demand courage and collective effort, not divisive narratives. This administration is open to constructive dialogue with all well-meaning stakeholders while remaining steadfast in putting the interests of Nigerians above all else.

“Let history record this moment as a turning point—when leaders and citizens alike, choose to prioritize the nation’s destiny over personal gain. Together, we will deliver on the promise of renewed hope and a better Nigeria for all”.