Report: Nigerian Online Population Shows High use of Artificial Intelligence Tools

Emma Okonji

A new global survey report from Ipsos and Google has shown widespread use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools among Nigerian online population.

The study, tagged: “Our Life with AI: From Innovation to Application,” surveyed 21,000 people across 21 countries, and observed that global AI usage has jumped to 48 per cent and excitement about its potential now exceeds concerns (57 per cent vs. 43 per cent, up from 50 per cent / 50 per cent last year).

According to the report, in Nigeria, AI adoption and enthusiasm are even higher, as 70 per cent of the Nigerian online population used generative AI, surpassing the 48 per cent global average. Moreover, 87 per cent are excited about AI’s potential and see its benefits outweighing the risks.

Analysing the report, President of Global Affairs, Google & Alphabet, Kent Walker, said: “AI is starting to deliver magic at scale, making people’s lives easier and better. The survey results show the more people use these tools, the more excited they get about the possibilities and about the personal, professional, and scientific breakthroughs on the way.”

The survey results indicate that optimism about AI is growing within the surveyed online community in Nigeria. Key findings from the survey, show that among survey participants in Nigeria, 70 per cent reported using generative AI in the past year, which is significantly higher than the global average of 48 per cent. A substantial 87 per cent of Nigerian respondents feel that AI’s potential benefits outweigh the associated risks, suggesting a strong belief in the positive impact of AI. A significant 81 per cent of surveyed Nigerian adults believe AI will positively change the economy.

Furthermore, 90 per cent of the survey respondents in Nigeria anticipate AI having a positive impact on science and medicine, demonstrating the widespread belief in the potential of AI to drive progress in these sectors.

According to the report, Nigeria’s online population demonstrates a higher level of excitement and adoption of AI when compared to other regions. The survey indicates: Nigeria is among the top countries in terms of AI usage and excitement about its potential.

This contrasts with more cautious sentiment in some European and North American countries.

The report also said the Nigerian online community saw immense potential for AI in science and medical advancements:

“A significant 90 per cent of survey respondents expect AI to have a positive impact on science and medicine. This is one of the highest rates globally, highlighting the strong anticipation of breakthroughs in these fields through AI,” the report said, and onlinerd that the population in Nigeria recognised AI’s potential to enhance personal and professional development:

“Many believe AI can make people’s lives better by boosting productivity and providing access to resources. Within the Nigerian online population surveyed, there is a prevailing sentiment that supports the fostering of AI advancement rather than restrictive regulations. This suggests that those surveyed are keen to embrace innovation,” the report further said.

The survey results highlight the strong enthusiasm and optimism of the surveyed online population in Nigeria about the role of AI in various aspects of life, particularly in the economy, healthcare, and scientific advancement. The findings suggest that Nigeria’s online community is among the most enthusiastic globally about the transformative potential of AI.

Google has been pursuing AI boldly and responsibly for years. In 2018, Google was one of the first companies to establish AI Principles grounded in beneficial use and avoidance of harm. Two years ago, it unveiled its opportunity agenda, which shard concrete recommendations for governments to ensure AI benefits the broadest range of people possible.