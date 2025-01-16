FAAN Shops for N580 Billion to Rehabilitate 21 Airports’ Runways

•Ibrahim commends reforms under Kuku

Chinedu Eze





The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has revealed that it requires over N580 billion for the rehabilitation of runways of the 21 airports under its management.

This was disclosed yesterday by the Managing Director of FAAN, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, during a tour of Lagos airport facilities by the new Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Aviation, Dr. Kana Ibrahim.

Kuku explained that the runways of the airports built in the late 70s have outlived their lifespan and needed total rehabilitation.

“N580 billion is required to fix runways across all airports, their life span is between 20 to 25 years but most of the airports were built in 1978. “Many of FAAN’s facilities, including terminals and runways, are aging and in need of significant repairs and upgrades.

“This affects operational efficiency and safety and necessitates substantial investment for modernisation. Also, despite efforts to enhance security at airports, FAAN continues to face challenges in managing security risks, particularly with the increase in air travel and the potential for terrorist activities or other threats at key airport locations.

“On land encroachment, due to lack of perimeter fence, the Authority landmass is constantly being encroached on all over the country,” Kuku explained.

She also said obsolete equipment such as old fire tenders, generators, air conditioning systems conveyor lines with worn-out slats, belts and motors, could be found in many airports that have low efficiency and have high maintenance cost.

She said FAAN plans to modernise airport infrastructure by renovating terminals, expanding runways, and upgrading navigational aids, disclosing that in 2025, the construction of a new and befitting headquarters for FAAN would also be a top priority, providing a centralised and modern facility to enhance operational efficiency.

Kuku added that priority would be given to improving critical facilities at major international airports and enhancing regional airport capacity to meet growing passenger and cargo demands.

“We need to be deliberate about it. So many haphazard jobs and abandoned projects at the airports. The runways require major rehabilitation,” she said.

The FAAN Managing Director also disclosed that the Authority plans to increase its revenue for 2025 by adopting innovative strategies to increase non-aeronautical revenue streams, such as commercial concessions, advertising, real estate development, and cargo operations.

Kuku, who reiterated that N128.7 billion was remitted into the Federation account in 2024, noted that a reduction in revenue leakages in 2024 led to about 93 percent in net inflows as compared to 2023.

While itemising challenges of the Authority, she lamented that those challenges have impacted the agency’s efficiency and operational capacity.

On its strategic focus areas for 2025, she said in addition to adopting innovative strategies to increase revenue; FAAN would also focus on Public Private Partnership (PPP) to expand investment opportunities and develop underutilised assets.

According to her, to ensure compliance with global standards, FAAN would invest in state-of-the-art security systems, including biometric screening and advanced surveillance technologies.

“Staff training on aviation security and safety procedures will be intensified to address emerging challenges and risks in the industry.

“FAAN will upgrade and maintain e-procurement systems to reduce technical downtimes, we plan to align FAAN’s goals with National Aviation policies and international standards.

“FAAN will also integrate environmentally sustainable practices into its operations, focusing on energy efficiency, waste management, and carbon emission reductions. “The Authority will collaborate with industry stakeholders to adopt green airport initiatives and promote environmental stewardship. FAAN will prioritise increasing its workforce strength to support growing operations and ensure employee welfare through improved working conditions, comprehensive training, and enhanced benefits,” Kuku added.

Ibrahim, in response, expressed strong confidence in the ongoing transformation within Nigeria’s aviation sector and attributed this progress to the solid structural framework at FAAN, driven by Kuku’s strategic leadership.

Ibrahim equally credited the success recorded in the aviation industry, including FAAN to the dynamic and visionary leadership of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo.

He noted that the Minister’s proactive policies and strategic direction have created an enabling environment for growth and innovation within the aviation sector.

Reaffirming the Ministry’s full support for FAAN, Ibrahim pledged to work closely with the management of the agency to sustain the momentum of development.

He stressed the need to prioritise personnel training as a vital component of the reforms, urging FAAN’s leadership to design a sustainable and comprehensive training framework for staff capacity building.