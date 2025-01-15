Marwa Pleads with National Assembly to Assist Ongoing Drug War with Improved Budget

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA(, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd.) has appealed to the National Assembly to further give teeth to the ongoing fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in the country.

Marwa made the appeal when the management team of the anti-narcotics agency to defend the 2025 budget proposal of NDLEA before the House Committee on Narcotic Drugs and Senate Committee on Drugs and Narcotics respectively.

Marwa, at the defence sitting which was held on Monday and Tuesday, expressed appreciation to the National Assembly especially the Senate and House Committees on Narcotic Drugs for their commitment to the nation’s fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking, but however appealed for their continued support to enhance the capacity and capability of the agency to deliver on its mandate.

The anti-drug czar who equally thanked President Bola Tinubu for his unrelenting encouragement to the NDLEA, said: “I wish to first appreciate the honourable chairman, the deputy chairman, and distinguished members of this esteemed committee for your invaluable and consistent support throughout the 2024 fiscal year.

“This committee, under its able and dynamic chairman, has demonstrated remarkable courage and commitment towards the war against drug abuse. In particular, your effort towards the amendment of the NDLEA Act is also highly appreciated.

“And I respectfully ask your good offices to continue to assist in our area of critical needs during the appropriation process. Our commands across the federation are contending with significant challenges, particularly lack of accommodation.

“I cannot overstate this matter because it all comes to my desk when you get these reports of attacks on our officers and so on and so forth, killing personnel and their families. So, we know that we trust that this esteemed committee will do its best.

“And we know that there are compelling demands from other MDAs, but the barracks project is critical to the operational efficiency and success of NDLEA.

“I must not forget to seize this opportunity to also appreciate President Bola Tinubu for his continuing support and encouragement to the agency. I also wish to reaffirm the agency’s unwavering commitment to working collaboratively with the National Assembly, in particular this esteemed committee, to advance our shared vision of a drug-free Nigeria.

“With your support, we are confident in our ability to enhance our operations and fulfill our mandate of safeguarding the security of our nation.”

He pleaded for budgetary provision for the ongoing barracks accommodation for the personnel of the agency to enhance their security, dedication and performance, noting that: “In the budget proposal for 2025 fiscal year, the agency was allocated sixty-seven billion five hundred and twelve million five hundred and sixty-four thousand sixty-three naira eighty kobo (N67,512,564,063.80), with recurrent personnel cost taking N47,159,240,496.80; recurrent overhead N3,384,332,017.00 and capital expenditure N16,968,991,550.00.”

He explained that the recurrent personnel cost reflects the nominal roll of the agency’s staff strength totaling over 14,038 officers, men and women, while the recurrent overhead cost covers the operational expenses of intelligence gathering, arrests, seizures, investigations and prosecutions.

The NDLEA boss called for the enhancement of the N16 billion provided for capital expenditure, which has zero allocation for the ongoing barracks project component to enable the agency continue with the provision of secure accommodation for its workforce across the country.

Justifying his plea, Marwa said “the agency faces growing challenges, including sophisticated drug cartels, drug abuse and inadequate critical infrastructure. To address these issues, NDLEA has embarked on reforms, including constructing barracks to accommodate its personnel, improve operational integrity and ensure security.

“Currently, many commands operate from rented facilities, which are inadequate for effective administration. Proper accommodation will enhance staff morale, ensure security, and strengthen the agency’s capacity to execute its mandate”

In his remarks, House Committee Chairman on Narcotic Drugs, Hon. Abass Adigun, assured of their commitment to adequate funding to enhance NDLEA’s operational successes.

He said: “This committee recognizes the critical role the NDLEA plays in safeguarding our communities from the scourge of narcotics and illicit substances.

“As we engage in today’s deliberations, we remain committed to ensuring that public funds are allocated efficiently, with a focus on measurable outcomes, transparency, and accountability.

“I urge all participants to contribute thoughtfully as we work together to ensure the NDLEA is well-resourced to fulfill its vital mandate in the new year.”

Speaking in the same vein on Tuesday, the Senate Committee chairman on Drugs and Narcotics, Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo, congratulated the agency for its outstanding performance in 2024.

He said: “We’re all witnesses to the good work you are doing and we are proud of your performance”, while assuring of more support to enable the agency function effectively in the new year.