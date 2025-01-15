Katsina Earmarks N50bn for Water Projects in 20 LGs

•Inaugurates grievance redress committee

Francis Sardauna in Katsina





The Katsina State Government has earmarked the sum of N50 billion for various water supply projects across 20 local government areas of the state.

The Managing Director of the State Water Board, Engr. Tukur Hassan-Tingilin, stated this Tuesday while inaugurating grievance redress committee on NG-SURWASH in the state.

He explained the N50 billion earmarked for the water supply projects across the 20 local government areas is enshrined in the state’s N682.2 billion 2025 budget.

He said the fund would enable the state government to provide sustainable and potable water to residents in rural and urban cities across the 20 benefiting local government areas of the state.

The managing director reiterated that the state government has expended N20 billion on water and sanitation projects in 10 local government areas of the state in the 2024 fiscal year.

“For the 2025, His Excellency, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda has budgeted over N50 billion to ensure sustainability and provision of clean water within 20 local governments in Katsina state”, Hassan-Tingilin added.

He, however, said the grievance redress committee was inaugurated to checkmate community-related issues bordering on the ongoing SURWASH projects in the state.

While noting that communities are the direct beneficiaries of the projects, Hassan-Tingilin charged members of the committee to ensure sustainability of the projects.