FCCPC, NCC Sign MoU to Address Regulatory Gaps in Telecoms Industry

•Bello: partnership will ensure consumers across sectors enjoy benefits of coordinated oversight

James Emejo in Abuja





The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to eliminate regulatory gaps in the telecoms industry.

Speaking at the ceremony, Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive, FCCPC, Mr. Tunji Bello, said the agreement symbolised the convergence of two diligent government agencies, in compliance with legal requirements, to bridge regulatory gaps.

Bello said the partnership will ensure that “if one agency, due to certain limitations, fails to identify or address a consumer issue or regulatory violation, the other agency, potentially with a different perspective, will be able to step in effectively”. He said this highlighted the importance of Section 105 of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018, which explicitly provided for cooperation and collaboration between FCCPC and sector regulators.

He added that synergy remained critical to ensuring comprehensive oversight and consumer protection without regulatory conflicts or duplications.

Bello said, “By this, we are also making life easier for the generality of consumers in dealing with two government agencies on the same issue at the same time.

“By design, regulations are often interwoven and overlapping. The principle behind overlapping regulations is simple: it serves as a mechanism to prevent issues from slipping through the cracks.

“This explains the interwoven relationship between the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).”

Bello said the partnership will benefit both operators and consumers, and foster harmonious collaboration between both organisations, streamline operations for telecoms operators through a one-stop-shop approach in many instances, and ensure robust consumer protection, fair competition, and the eradication of exploitative practices.

He also said, “This is entirely consistent with President Bola Tinubu’s vision of fostering economic growth through regulatory collaboration, enhanced market efficiency, and prioritising consumer welfare.

“Given the importance of this legal requirement, today’s event should inspire other sector regulators to establish similar collaborative frameworks with the FCCPC, as mandated by Section 105 of the FCCPA. This will ensure that consumers across all sectors enjoy the benefits of coordinated and comprehensive regulatory oversight.”

Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive, NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, described the MoU as the “beginning of a strategic partnership between two critical regulatory institutions, each committed to advancing the welfare of the Nigerian people through fair competition and robust consumer protection frameworks”.

Maida said in an era of rapid technological advancements, the significance of collaboration between regulatory bodies could not be overstated. He stated that the telecommunications sector, in particular, had become the cornerstone of Nigeria’s economic and social development.

Maida said, “This makes it imperative that we ensure a level playing field for all stakeholders while protecting consumers who depend on reliable and affordable communications services.

“This MoU is a testament to our shared vision of fostering a transparent, competitive, and consumer-focused telecommunications industry. By aligning our efforts, the NCC and FCCPC aim to avoid regulatory uncertainty and create clarity for the benefit of all stakeholders in the communications sector and in furtherance of their joint responsibility to ensure the realisation of the federal government’s Ease of Doing Business objectives.”