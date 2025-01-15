2027: Ex-Kwara Speaker Set Agenda Towards Ahmadu Bello Govt House, Commences Consultations

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

As the next general election draws nearer, various contenders across political parties in Kwara State have swung into action to woo electorate and party stakeholders through community engagements and wide consultations with their party leaders and groups, in a bid to win their support before the real politicking starts in the coming years.

The reason is not far-fetched, as they believe the time is not far off to begin engaging with the people, selling their profiles, ideas, and visions to garner commitment and support for the highly coveted number one seat in Kwara, ahead of the commencement of their party primaries.

However, for the Speaker of the 8th Kwara State House of Assembly, Prof. Ali Ahmad, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), it is a grassroots movement entirely.

Ali, fondly called “Ali Dodo” by his political supporters and admirers in Kwara PDP, is a professor of constitutional law and legislative studies and a former member of the House of Representatives during the 7th National Assembly, representing Ilorin East/South Federal Constituency.

Born on November 23, 1965, his academic career began in 1990 at Bayero University, Kano, Nigeria. He held positions at Emory University School of Law, Atlanta, Georgia, USA, the University of Ilorin, and Baze University, Abuja, Nigeria.

He has practised law in Nigeria and New York City, United States. Currently, he is a professor of constitutional law and legislative studies at the University of Abuja, Nigeria.

Ahmad’s political career began as a special assistant to the then Governor of Kwara State, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, in 2005. He was elected to Nigeria’s 7th House of Representatives in 2011, representing Ilorin East/Ilorin South Federal Constituency. He moved to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2013 and was appointed a member of the Governing Council of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies in 2012.

The academia-turned-politician played a key role in the creation and establishment of Kwara State University, Malete, during the administration of Governor Saraki.

In his capacity as Secretary of the Feasibility Committee, Secretary of the Planning Committee, and Secretary of the Steering Committee in 2009, Ahmad contributed significantly to the first-ever state-owned university’s development.

In 2015, Ahmad was elected to the Kwara State House of Assembly to represent Ilorin South State Constituency. His colleagues unanimously elected him Speaker, and he led the 8th Kwara State House of Assembly.

During his tenure, the constitutional lawyer led the Kwara Legislative House in passing laws that improved the socio-economic wellbeing of the state. His leadership also changed the narrative for quality legislation, ensuring that no part of the state was left out in the delivery of dividends of democracy to the people at the grassroots.

It should be noted that the 7th National Assembly, during his time, was the first to debate and pass the constitutional amendment known as the Not-too-young-to-rule Bill, which reduced the age limit preventing young Nigerians from running for elective positions in the country.

Subsequently, Prof. Ali became an ambassador for the movement for the passage of the Not-too-young-to-rule Bill, which has now become law. Under his leadership, the Kwara Assembly maintained a robust relationship with the administration of Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed.

At the same time, he demonstrated a commitment to upholding the principle of power separation, resisting overtures from the executive when necessary, and always deferring to the Constitution of Nigeria, even when situations warranted greater legislative-executive confrontation.

The erudite scholar has left no doubt that he is a true political icon who has used his political positions to alleviate the sufferings of the less privileged people in Ilorin Emirate and across the entire state.

He has also contributed to the growth of the political dynasty of the late Dr. Olusola Saraki and former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, since his debut in the political space of Kwara and Nigeria at large.

His political assignments in various areas of the state’s representation have helped him gather the necessary political experience that could serve as an impetus to lead in another higher position in the state in the near future.

The recent celebration of Prof. Ali Ahmad’s 59th birthday in the state also provided him with an opportunity to engage with Kwara communities across political divides and make wider consultations with various political groups within the PDP in Kwara State.

Among these groups were Islamic scholar communities, youth and women stakeholders, and leaders of the PDP.

He held several meetings with the Ilorin community as part of his wider consultation over his political ambition to succeed Governor AbdulRazaq in the next political dispensation in Kwara State.

During the event, his political associates paid tribute to him for his doggedness, loyalty, and commitment to the growth of the PDP and his humanitarian services to party members in the state.

Among these associates was Hon. Moshood Mustapha, a former member of the House of Representatives representing Ilorin West/Asa Federal Constituency, who described the former Attorney-General of the state, Prof. Ahmad, as “a true patriot who has used all his enviable political positions to add value to the socio-economic wellbeing of the people, especially in Ilorin Emirate.”

Mustapha, who is also the Wakilin of Ilorin Emirate, referred to Ahmad as a beacon of hope for Kwara, in view of his love from the people. He noted that Prof. Ahmad had remained a humble and unassuming politician who had used his positions to better the lives of the people.

Hon. Mustapha prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the ex-lawmaker long life and prosperity in service to humanity.

Engineer Kawu Agaka, the Dan Iya Geri of Ilorin Emirate, also commended the experienced ex-lawmaker, noting that he “exemplifies utmost dedication to public service and has left an indelible mark on legal reforms in Nigeria, contributing significantly to the advancement of democracy, rule of law, and good governance.”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in its tribute, described Prof. Ahmad as a “symbol of loyalty, integrity, and unwavering commitment to the ideals of the PDP and the Saraki political family.”

The party, in a statement issued by its publicity secretary, Hon. Adewara Olusola, stated that the former speaker has remained an embodiment of good character, making life more bearable for his people.

For Hon. Saheed Popoola, a former member of the Kwara State House of Assembly who represented the Ojomu/Balogun State Constituency, he extended his birthday wishes to Prof. Ahmad, describing him as an exceptional character that is rare to match. He prayed that God Almighty continues to preserve, protect, and guide him and his household.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Sobi101.9FM, Mallam Lukman Olayiwola Mustapha (LOM), congratulated Prof. Ali Ahmad on the occasion of his 59th birthday, noting that he is an excellent academic, a compassionate leader, and a true inspiration to everyone who knows him.

This is contained in a statement issued through the Rebirth Media Team. The Rebirth Captain, in his message, said, “I want to join other well-wishers to celebrate with my brother, a friend, and our Dean at Baze University, Abuja.

“Your remarkable contributions to academia, governance, and the legal profession are a reflection of your dedication to excellence and integrity.

“Your achievements highlight a life of purpose and vision. As a friend and mentor, your influence has touched countless lives, including mine, during my academic sojourn as a law student at Baze University.”

Mustapha enjoined the celebrant to continue on the path of selfless service to humanity while praying for good tidings for him.

In another outpouring of felicitation messages, the members of The Ali Ahmad Foundation (TAAF), joined millions of well-wishers in celebrating their founder, asking Allah to strengthen him and grant his innermost heartdesires.

The Council of Ulamah, including Islamic clerics and community leaders, also lauded the professor of constitutional law and legislative studies.

Among those who praised him was the Ilorin-based Islamic organization, Abu Sheriff International Islamic Dawah Organisation, which conferred the title of “Sarki Malami Asiido Worldwide” on Prof. Ahmad.

Sheikh Abu Sheriff, who is also the leader of the Assido Worldwide movement, in his remarks, extolled the former speaker for his kindness and love for community and faith-based engagements.

He described him as “the true lover of the grassroots” and acknowledged that Prof. Ahmad had remained accessible to the people at the grassroots despite being out of office, urging other prominent individuals in society to emulate his kind gesture.

Prof. Ahmad, shortly after receiving the highest honor of Sarki Malami Assido Worldwide, announced a donation of N1 million for the infrastructural development of the Islamic center and an additional N500,000 to support other awardees at the 46th Anniversary and Merit Award Ceremony organized by Abu Sheriff International Islamic Dawah Organisation in Ilorin, Kwara State.

In observing the tradition and offering respect to the Islamic community, Prof. Ahmad, respectfully, paid a courtesy visit to the esteemed Khalifatu-Adabiyah Sheikh AbdulQodir Kamaludeen Al-Adabiy shortly after his engagements with the Ilorin community at the Tuwo spot, sited at Araoyo, Omoda area of Ilorin West LGA, on Tuesday, November 26, 2024.

The excitingly revered Islamic cleric while receiving the ex-lawmaker and his entourage admonished the delegation to imbibe the virtue of good characters at all times.

He also charged the delegation to prioritise the utmost interest of the people at all times.

Khalifatu-Adabiyah, in his remarks, acknowledged the good standings and loyalty of the academia turned politician towards his political endeavours, urging him to remain steadfast and committed to the ideals and teaching of the Holy Qur’an throughout his privileged positions.

He, therefore, prayed for Allah guidance and protection ahead of his future engagements.

Sheikh Ayara Adaby, who is the chief Missioner of Ansarul-Islam equally expressed his admiration for the former speaker, whom he described as an intellectual gentleman with the passion for Islamic and Western education.

He further noted that the presence of the former lawmaker amidst the congregation is a true testament to his love and passion for the community and grassroots development.

Prof. Ali also paid a solidarity visit to personally sympathize with the PDP chieftain and ex-Ilorin West LGA Chairman, Alhaji Tajudeen Zulu-oloje, who was recently involved in a lawsuit with some members of the ruling party due to his steadfastness in the Saraki dynasty and unwavering commitment towards the September 21, 2024, LGA polls in the state.

He also joined PDP members to express solidarity with them at the Magistrate Court in Ilorin, where the case instituted by the PDP candidates for the last LGA polls against the incumbent chairmen of the APC was mentioned for pre-trial conference by the Local Government Electoral Tribunal panel.

Prof. Ali Ahmad, while addressing journalists shortly after the pre-trial conference, expressed confidence in his party’s case in the local government election tribunal panel. He added that the tribunal would recover the mandate allegedly stolen by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from his party.

He noted that the PDP chairmanship candidate for Ilorin South LGA, Hon. Muhammed Ayodeji Ismail, and other petitioners won the election but were defrauded.

“We’re in court today for our chairmanship candidate petition, and our witnesses are also in court. We’re hopeful that we’ll get back our mandate for Ilorin South Local Government. The matter is for pre-trial conferences. There are preliminary objections, but we know the wheels of justice are slow, but ultimately, they will catch up.

“We’re hopeful that with the industries our lawyers are showing, the electoral tribunal will recover our chairmanship candidate mandate, which was taken away at first. The suit before the court is challenging the fraud and the daylight robbery that took place on the September 21st election day.

“How do you announce the results from the government house? I believe the proper procedure is that the results should be announced from the polling units, ward collation centres, and to the state collation point, but such never happened.

“For Ilorin South seat, we’re not leaving this mandate unchallenged. We are taking it back with the firm instrument of the law,” Prof. Ahmad”.

In another boost of his engagement with Islamic communities, the ethusiastic Prof. Ali hosted a gathering of his kinsmen from Upper Sabo-Line Assembly, on Sunday, November 30, 2024, a testament to the strong bonds of camaraderie and support within the community.

As the academia-turned-politician continues to prioritise community engagements in continuation of his wide consultations with state actors across the divides towards the realisation of his political aspirations, the gathering demonstrated the unwavering backing of his people.

In identifying with the local community, Prof. Ahmad, on November 26, 2024, was spotted joining the Ilorin community at a popular Tuwo joint, a maize-flour special meal prepared by a renowned local food vendor in Araoyo compound, Omoda area of Ilorin West LGA, Kwara State.

However, as soon as he finished his birthday celebration, he hosted series of meetings with PDP stakeholders and also parley various community leaders, youths and women groups and the likes in his unrelenting efforts to involve all the matters relating to his governorship ambition ahead of the 2027 elections.

Exactly on November 23, 2024, Prof. Ahmad joined Muslim faithful to observe the two rakkah jummah prayers at the High Court in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, where he spent exciting moments with his friends and associates from both the ruling and opposition parties.

Also, he led a mentorship session with a group of citizen-driven like-minded emerging leaders under the banner of the Kwara Citizenship Development Initiative (KCDI), where he facilitated an interactive session by discussing and sharing his personal stories to inspire hope and fostering development in the Kwara communities via a knowledge exchange and ideas approach, thereby inspiring the next generation of leaders.

Again, the ex-lawmaker during his keynote address at the thematic leadership symposium organised in the memory of late Olusola Saraki described the late political sage as an inspirational figure who motivated a lot of people across backgrounds.

He further said that late Saraki fondly called Oloye, was a man who seamlessly bridged the gap between the powerful and the ordinary embodied a figure who favoured humility over grader and was a joyful promoter of education, healthcare, and philanthropist throughout his lifetime.

He equally led his team to join other sympathizers to personally offer his heartfelt condolences to the widow and children of late Alhaji (Dr.) Tunde Kareem, a former council chairman for Ilorin South LGA, who passed away recently in Ilorin.

After the prayer sessions for the repose of the soul of the late Alhaji Tunde Kareem, the academia-turned-politician urged the family to find solace in the endearing legacies left behind by their patriarch.

He prayed Allah to accept his return, forgive him of his sins, and finds the elder statesman among the inhabitants of Aljanatil Fridaus.

In continuation of his consultations, Prof. Ali Ahmad parley with the coalition of sixty-nine PDP ward youth leaders under the aegis of Emirate Youth Leaders at his residence in GRA, Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

The meeting, he said, was in furtherance to his consultations and community engagements to discuss his political aspirations for his home state.

The PDP Emirate youth leaders were led to the meeting by their respective local government party youth leaders across the six local government areas of Kwara Central Senatorial District.

He also held a meeting with the coalition of sixty-nine PDP women leaders under the aegis of Emirate Women Leaders at his residence in GRA, Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, where he engaged with party members and stakeholders across the four local government areas of Kwara Central Senatorial District.

The PDP Emirate women leaders were led to the meeting by their respective local government party women leaders across the four local government areas in the senatorial district.

In another well attended high-level consultation meeting, Prof. Ali Ahmad, addressed the ever-united chieftains from the major opposition, PDP, and SDP, in Offa LGA, where he assured the party members of equal opportunities for all devoid of party affiliations.

He emphasised the importance of forging united fronts in the best interest of the people, citing the current maladministration from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), in Kwara State.

He appealed to other opposition parties in the state to channel their energies towards harnessing the power of political actors across divides and forge united fronts to battle the daunting electioneering ahead of the 2027 general elections under the banner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Prof. Ahmad paid a condolence visit to Hajia Nagi Pategi, the matriarch of the late three-term House of Representatives member, Hon. Ahman Pategi who passed away recently in Abuja and was laid to rest at his country home in Patigi LGA, Kwara State.

He, meanwhile, held a consultation and community engagements at Gbarumoyi Patigi LGA, where he donated the sum of N1 million and also secured a 2-year rent for the PDP secretariat in a bid to re-energize the party activities in the local government area in Kwara North Senatorial District.

The academia-turned-politician who spoke fluently in Hausa Language while commiserating with the late Ahman-Pategi family, prayed Allah to comfort the family, uphold them, and grant the repose of late ex-lawmaker soul.

Prof. Ali Ahmad, also paid a separate condolence visits to the Zarumi family over the passing of Alhaji Saheed Abioye Zarumi, the 10th Magaji Zarumi Ologbondoroko of Ilorin, Kwara State. He also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of APC chieftain, Barr. Kunle Sulyman, over the demise of his first son.

The ex-lawmaker commiserates with the two prominent families of the deceased traditional title holder and late son of the elder statesman, praying Allah to comfort the families, uphold them, and grant the repose of their loved ones.

Prof. Ahmad also visited some communities across the three senatorial districts across the state where he discussed his ambition and sought their support.

Speaking at the various consultations with the people, Prof. Ahmad was said to have come to them to seek their support for his ambition to govern the state so as to provide qualitative leadership for the people of Kwara.

Ahmad, during his wide consultations with his party stakeholders, said the people of Kwara deserve a person of his calibre in view of his political experiences garnered since his debut in politics.

He emphasised that the people of the state deserved good governance and promised them that if he was given the mandate in 2027, Kwara will witness even growth that would put the state on the world map.

He also used the consultations to call on the members of the PDP to be very optimistic that the party will reclaim the state in the next political dispensation.

He advised them to shun any acrimony and work as a team so as to achieve the desired goal in the state.

By and large, with the recent engagements and consultations by Prof. Ali ahead of the next general election, the stage is now set for who takes the PDP ticket among the various contenders in the party. And with the reports from the engagements of the ex- Speaker across the 193 wards in the state, the party supporters and leaders are optimistic of rallying support for the legal practitioner when the times come.