19 Wedding Guests Killed, 11 Others Injured in Plateau Accident

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

A tragic accident in Kwanan Maciji, Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau State on Saturday claimed the lives of 19 persons and left 11 others badly injured.

The victims, who had travelled from Kano State to attend a wedding ceremony in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, were returning home when the accident occurred.

Chairman of the Pankshin Local Government Area Emergency Management Committee, Mr. John Dasar, who confirmed the incident, described it as devastating.

According to him, the victims opted for a shorter route through Gindiri to Bauchi State where their vehicle was involved in the accident. The Gindiri road is rocky and meandering

“In the aftermath of the crash, bystanders were helping to evacuate passengers from the vehicle when it suddenly caught fire. Unfortunately, 19 of the occupants were trapped and burnt beyond recognition. The driver and a few others managed to survive”, Dasar lamented.

He said that the 11 survivors, some with serious injuries, were rushed to Pankshin General Hospital where they are currently receiving treatment.

