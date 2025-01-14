Recent Stampedes, Reminder of Socio-economic Hardship Facing Nigerians, Says Abbas 

• Says inflation remains pressing concern despite GDP growth

• Hints at the passage of tax reform bills

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has described the recent stampedes in Ibadan, Abuja and Okija in Anambra State during the distribution of palliatives as a stark reminder of the socio-economic hardships facing Nigerians.

Abbas made this known on Tuesday while delivering a speech on the resumption of the House from the Christmas and new year recess.

The speech, which was delivered on behalf of the Speaker by his Deputy, Hon. Ben Kalu, noted that: “The past year was characterised by moments of progress tempered by significant challenges.

“Tragic events, such as the stampedes in Ibadan, Abuja and Okija, during the distribution of palliative aid, underline the urgent need for improved planning and safety protocols in humanitarian efforts. On behalf of the House, I extend our deepest sympathies to the families and communities affected.

“These incidents serve as a stark reminder of the socio-economic hardships facing our citizens and the imperative for policies that tackle hunger and poverty at their roots.

“Turning to the economy, 2024 presented both difficulties and opportunities. While inflation remains a pressing concern, progress in GDP growth and the positive trajectory of economic reforms provide hope for a more stable and prosperous 2025.”

Abbas also mourned the loss of soldiers in Borno State, who paid the ultimate price in the fight against terrorism.

He stressed that their sacrifices exemplified the highest dedication to the nation’s safety and sovereignty.

The Speaker, on behalf of the House, extended condolences to the families of the fallen heroes and the Nigerian Armed Forces.

According to Abbas, “Similarly, the tragic loss of life in the Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa villages of Sokoto State, resulting from the unintended consequences of military operations, underscores the need for a renewed focus on civilian protection in conflict zones.

“These incidents emphasise the complexities of governance and the necessity for people-centred, comprehensive solutions. Amidst these challenges, the resilience of our security agencies deserves commendation.

“Their concerted efforts have significantly reduced threats across the country, demonstrating their courage and the growing efficacy of coordinated military operation.”

Abbas stressed that the House remained steadfast in supporting these efforts through legislative measures that enhance security frameworks and address emerging threats.

The Speaker pointed out that the ongoing revival of the Warri and Port Harcourt refineries and increased competition in the oil market have already begun to moderate fuel prices.

He, therefore, called for the swift operationalisation of the Kaduna Refinery to alleviate further economic pressures on households and businesses.

Abbas emphasised that the legislative agenda of the House for 2025 prioritises the passage of the Appropriation Bill and the Tax Reform Bills, both of which are pivotal to economic recovery and fiscal stability.

These reforms, the Speaker noted, are essential for broadening the tax base, improving compliance and reducing dependency on external borrowing.

“The House will ensure that these reforms are equitable and considerate of the needs of all Nigerians, particularly the most vulnerable,” he said.

Abbas said as they engage with the budget and other legislative priorities, they must remain meticulous in their scrutiny, ensuring that every proposal aligns with national objectives and delivers tangible benefits to the citizenry.

He was of the opinion that the planned Citizens’ Town Hall on the budget would further reinforce transparency and inclusivity in “our decision-making processes”.

The Speaker said the Constitutional Review Committee headed by Kalu continues to make commendable progress, stressing that the extensive consultations and rigorous review of over 350 memoranda demonstrate the depth of public engagement in shaping the nation’s foundational document.

He said the green chamber anticipates that the outcomes of this process would address longstanding governance challenges and promote inclusivity, equity and accountability.