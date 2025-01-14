Police Demand Apology From AI Over False Publication, Threaten Legal Action 

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has demanded an immediate retraction and public apology from Amnesty International (AI) over a publication titled ‘Bloody August: Nigeria Government’s Violent Crackdown on End Bad Governance Protests’, via a letter dated January 6, 2025 and formally addressed to the international body.

The police also gave the international organisation seven days ultimatum to retract the false publication, issue public apology or be prepared for legal battle.

The police said the publication included numerous unsubstantiated claims, falsely accused the Nigeria Police of human rights violations, police brutality and excessive violence during the August 2024 ‘End Bad Governance’ protests.

A statement by Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said after careful review and investigation, the NPF rejects these baseless allegations, affirming that the claims are entirely false and without foundation.

Adejobi said it was in the light of these falsehoods that the police demanded

formal retraction and public apology from Amnesty International within seven days, stressing that failure to comply will prompt the police to consider legal actions to protect its reputation.

The Force Spokesperson said police authority strongly believes that this misleading publication undermines the trust and confidence it has worked diligently to build with Nigerian citizens and residents.

He further stated that such false claims could harm the reputation of the organization and demoralise officers who risk their lives to protect the public.

Adejobi recalled that during the protests, the police acted with restraint and professionalism, even at the highest point of provocation and violent attacks, adhering to global best practices and using minimal force where necessary.

He said that evidence, including national media coverage, demonstrates the efforts of the force to maintain law and order while safeguarding peaceful protesters.

He said that criminal elements attempting to exploit the protests were arrested and dealt with in accordance with the law.

The Nigerian Police, he said, remain committed to their duty of safeguarding the lives and property of Nigerians, upholding the law, and earning the trust of the people they serve.