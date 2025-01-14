EFCC Impersonator Jailed 18 Months for Undermining Public Confidence

The Lagos State Special Offences Court has sentenced one Tobi Paul-Augustine to 18 months in prison, for impersonating an Operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The trial Judge, Justice Rahman Oshodi, imposed the sentence after Paul-Augustine pleaded guilty to the charge of impersonation.

While delivering the judgement, the Judge noted the seriousness of the offence, emphasising that Paul-Augustine’s actions had undermined public confidence in the EFCC, which is a crucial law enforcement agency.

Justice Oshodi stated thus: “Section 380 of the Criminal Law prescribes a punishment of three years imprisonment, for the offence of impersonation.

“Your actions, which involved impersonating an EFCC Operative, severely undermine public confidence in this critical institution.”

The trial Judge, did consider mitigating factors, including the fact that Paul-Augustine pleaded guilty at the first opportunity, saving judicial time, cooperated with law enforcement by providing a confessional statement, and was a first-time offender.

“Having carefully weighed these factors, I hereby sentence you to 50% of the prescribed sentence: 18 months’ imprisonment”, the Judge held, and also ordered that the sentence should commence on August 10, 2024, the date of his remand.

Furthermore, the court instructed that exhibits (E, F, G, G1, and H), which included caps, jackets, and t-shirts bearing EFCCand Nigerian Army insignia, be destroyed by the EFCC.

Earlier, during the review of facts, EFCC Counsel, Mr Fanen Anun called a witness, Mr Umar Abdulkarim, who presented several exhibits, including the EFCC crested jacket and face cap. Abdulkarim testified that, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) handed the convict over to the EFCC on August 16, 2024. He reported that several items were recovered, including two EFCC jackets, one Nigerian Army Special Force face cap, a long-sleeved t-shirt, one EFCC face cap, and an Infinix mobile phone.

The Prosecution stated that the convict committed the offence in August 2024, by presenting himself as an EFCC Officer to gain financial advantage, which contravenes Section 380 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.