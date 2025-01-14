EFCC Detains Five Katsina Revenue Board Officials for Alleged N1.3bn Fraud

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested and detained five officials of the Katsina State Board of Internal Revenue over alleged diversion of N1,294,337,676.53 belonging to the state government.

The suspects — Rabiu Abdullahi, Sanusi Mohammed Yaro, Ibrahim M. Kofar Soro, Ibrahim Aliyu and Nura Lawal Kofar Sauri — were arrested by the operatives of the Kano Zonal Command of the commission.

The suspects, who were said to have diverted the accruing fund from the World Health Organization, Medicins Sans Frontiers, Alliance for International Medical Action to the state government, are currently being detained at the Kano Zonal Command of the EFCC.

In a statement on X by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, the EFCC said the suspects were arrested following a report by the state government on their suspected fraud activities.

The statement read: “They were arrested following a petition from the Katsina State government alleging that the suspects colluded and diverted the sum of N1,294,337,676.53 accruing to the state from the World Health Organization, Medicins Sans Frontiers, Alliance for International Medical Action, ALIMA.

“Preliminary investigation by the commission showed that Rabiu Abdullahi, a former Director of Collections of the Board and current Permanent Secretary of the Board authorized the opening of a bank account in the name of ‘BOIRS’ at Sterling Bank where he allegedly designated Sanusi Mohammed Yaro, Director of Revenue Account and Ibrahim M. Kofar Soro as sole signatories to the account.

“Subsequently, the account became the primary channel through which all the funds were allegedly funnelled to the main beneficiary NADIKKO General Suppliers, a company owned and controlled by Nura Lawal Kofar Sauri, an Assistant Director of Career Skills/Staff Welfare of the Board.

“Investigation further revealed that Nura Lawal and his company ‘NADIKKO’ became the principal conduits used to launder the stolen funds. These laundered funds were traced to the various bank accounts of the suspects.”

The commission explained that the suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.