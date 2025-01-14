2025 Hajj Operations: Presidency Confirms Selection of Four Air Carriers

•NAHCON Signs 2025 MoU

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





The Chairman of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman, Monday, announced the Presidency has approved four airlines as official air carriers for pilgrims of the 2025 Hajj.

He disclosed the carriers were selected out of the 11 companies that submitted applications for the airlift of Nigerian Muslim pilgrims.

The selected airlines, Usman said are Air Peace Limited, Fly-Nas, Max Air, and UMZA Aviation Services Limited (in alphabetical order).

The air carriers were screened and shortlisted by a team of 32 members that was inaugurated by the NAHCON Chairman on 26th November 2024, he added.

In a statement by Assistant Director, Information and Publication, NAHCON, Fatima Sanda Usara, Usman said the composition of the Aviation Screening Committee included representatives from State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, three members from Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and one member each from Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), and Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB).

The statement added: “Similarly, one member each was drawn from Nigerian Customs’ Service (NCS) and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

“Others were NAHCON Board members representing each geo-political zone of the country, NAHCON Heads of Aviation, Procurement, Legal, Internal Audit, Special Duties as well as Board Member representing the Aviation industry.

“Similarly, three excess cargo carriers were selected for the year’s Hajj operations. They are Aglow Aviation Support Services Limited, Cargozeal Technology Limited and Qualla Investment Limited (also in alphabetical order).”

The Chairman congratulated the successful companies while urging them to fulfill their responsibilities as promised during the screening.

In another development, Prof Abdullahi Saleh Usman signed the 2025 Hajj Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on behalf of Nigeria.

The event was held yesterday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to formalize the year’s Hajj engagements.

On the NHCON Chairman’s entourage were Chairman Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Abubakar Sani Bello; Chairman House Committee on Muslim Pilgrimage Hon. Jafaru Muhammed Ali; Nigeria’s Chargé de Affairs in Riyadh, Dr. Ibrahim Modibbo; Nigeria’s Consul General in Jeddah, Ambassador Mu’azzam I. J. Nayaya, and Ambassador Mahmud Lele from Foreign Affairs.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was represented by the Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Abdulfatah Masahat, at the signing ceremony.