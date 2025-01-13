  • Monday, 13th January, 2025

Man Utd Beat Arsenal in Shootouts to Reach Fourth Round

Joshua Zirkzee scored the winning penalty as a 10-man Manchester United beat Arsenal 5-3  in a thrilling encounter to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup. Regulation scores deadlocked 1-1 after extra times for the game to go into shootouts.

United had to play with 10 men for nearly an hour after Diogo Dalot was shown a second yellow card, having mistimed a tackle on Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino.

Manchester United took the lead through an excellent Bruno Fernandes goal in the 52nd minute, after Alejandro Garnacho took advantage of a Gabriel slip and crossed for Fernandes to curl the ball into the top corner.

Dalot was sent off in the 61st minute after his clumsy tackle and Arsenal were level just two minutes later when centre-back Gabriel volleyed in from inside the area.

The Gunners then had a massive chance to take the lead when Kai Havertz was adjudged to have been brought down by Harry Maguire in the box and referee Andrew Madley awarded a penalty.

There was a delay in the spot-kick being taken after a melee in the box in which Maguire, Havertz and Gabriel were all booked.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard then stepped up but Altay Bayindir dived to his left to push away the ball and keep the scores level.

Mikel Arteta’s side had big chances through Declan Rice and Havertz again to win the game but could not beat the impressive Bayindir.

Elsewhere in the FA Cup, Tottenham Hotspur needed extra time to overcome National League side Tamworth 3-0 to progress to fourth round. Crystal Palace also progressed with 1-0 defeat of Stockport County. Newcastle were 3-1 better than Bromley while Southampton defeated Swansea City 3-0 to also progress to the next round.

