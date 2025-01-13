Interswitch Champions Tech Innovation at GDG DevFest Ibadan

Emma Okonji

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, has again demonstrated its dedication to driving innovation and empowering the tech ecosystem through its participation as a platinum sponsor of the recently concluded Google Developer Groups (GDG) DevFest Ibadan.

The partnership highlights Interswitch’s commitment to advancing Nigeria’s technology landscape and nurturing the next generation of innovators.

The conference, which held at the Aweni Arena in Ibadan, brought together developers, tech enthusiasts, and industry leaders for a dynamic day of knowledge sharing, networking, and exploration of cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, and mobile app development.

Now in its fifth edition, DevFest Ibadan has grown in scale and impact over the years, attracting thousands of attendees from across Oyo State and beyond. Participants enjoyed a variety of engaging activities, including thought-provoking talks, hands-on workshops, and hackathons designed to inspire innovation and foster collaboration.

Speaking on Interswitch’s sponsorship, Divisional Head, Growth Marketing at Interswitch, Olawale Akanbi, emphasised the company’s focus on empowering Africa’s tech community.

“At Interswitch, we recognise the pivotal role developers and tech communities play in driving innovation across the continent. Sponsoring GDG DevFest Ibadan 2024 aligns perfectly with our mission to equip these communities with the tools, platforms, and opportunities they need to innovate, collaborate, and succeed. We are committed to promoting a vibrant ecosystem that accelerates Africa’s digital transformation while nurturing the next wave of innovators shaping the future of fintech in Nigeria and beyond,” he said.

Developer Ecosystem Executive, Interswitch, Elizabeth Okaome, delivered a presentation on the company’s robust suite of Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and their use cases, supported with live demos.