FCT-IRS Issues January 31 Deadline to MDAs, Employers of Labour to Fill Annual Tax Returns

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) has mandated private companies, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs)) of government and all other employers of labour in the FCT to file their employee annual tax returns for 2024, before the deadline of January 31, 2025.


The FCT-IRS Acting Executive Chairman, Mr. Michael Ango, stated in a statement the ordinance was in compliance with Section 81 of the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) 2011 (as amended) and the PAYE Regulations, which mandate all employers of labour in the FCT to file annual returns of all emoluments paid to their employees and the total taxes, not later than 31st January of every year in respect of all employees in their employment in the preceding year.


The returns are to be filed using the prescribed forms provided by the FCT-IRS.
It would be recalled that Ango, had at a stakeholder’s engagement for 2025, described the filing of the employee annual returns by all employees as a mandatory provision of the law, adding that failure to do so will attract penalties and other sanctions on any defaulters.


He enjoined all private organisations, MDAs, government-owned enterprises and even sole proprietorships, who are employers of labour in the FCT, to comply with their tax obligations in order to avoid sanctions, noting the best form of compliance is voluntary compliance.

