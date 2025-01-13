  • Monday, 13th January, 2025

Empowerment: 3,000 Youths to get Sanwo-Olu’s Free ICT, Vocational Training

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

At least 3000 young residents in Lagos are set to benefit from the sixth edition of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s yearly ICT and Skill Acquisition programme.


The programme, executed by Project LOUD Sanwo-Olu ICT and Skill Acquisition Centre, in collaboration with the State Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment, has concluded plans to host the 2025, two months intensive training for interested residents of the state with the promise to equip participants with skills to function maximally in today’s ICT compliance world.


The coordinator of the centre, Kenny Bakare, disclosed this to newsmen in Lagos while giving an update on the upcoming event.
Bakare recalled that over 1,500 residents of the state successfully participated in the training and graduated in the year 2024.
Bakare explained that Project L.O.U.D, is aimed at equipping vulnerable youths with invaluable skills free of charge.


He said: “The beneficiaries are positioned to gain the expertise to start their own business or get a great job and become self-reliant and financially independent.
“Turn your passion into profit, learn from experts, and access hands-on training.
“Registration is ongoing and over 3000 beneficiaries are targeted for the programme, while over 1,500 trained fifth edition beneficiaries will be graduating as well during the graduation and induction ceremony scheduled for January 29, 2025.


“Therefore, interested residents should not miss this opportunity to secure their future. Invest in yourself today, because skills are the keys to success.
“Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu-led administration is committed to building a community where opportunity thrives, where everyone is not just self-sufficient, but a driving force for progress. Imagine a world where financial barriers are but a distant memory.”
He further stated that online registration has closed, while physical registration takes place between January 15 and 16, 2025.


The programme is also aimed at unlocking the potential of beneficiaries with vocational skills, such as; tailoring, catering, baking and pastry, shoe making, mixology, micro-blading, lash extension, wig making, tie and dye/adire, facials/massage and pedicure/manicure, among others.

