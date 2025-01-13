Acutech Pro-Am Launches 2025 Golf Season in Lagos

The Nigeria Professional Golf season will tee off with the 2025 Acutech Pro-Am Championship, scheduled for January 13 to 15, 2025 at Ikeja Golf Club in Lagos.

Now in its third consecutive year, the Acutech Pro-Am Championship has become the ground where players seeking to launch themselves on the professional golf ranking draw their first salvo.

Chairman of Acutech Support Systems Limited, Zed Jituboh said that being the first event on the Professional Golf Calendar is consistent with the character of the firm.

“We have done this for three straight years, and we don’t intend to stop anytime soon. Just as it is in our business concerns, we are top-of-the-mind whenever our stakeholders think of us.”

Jituboh added that the uniqueness of the layout and the hospitable atmosphere of Ikeja Golf Club made it the top choice to host the event.

“The last two editions have produced different winners (Emos Korblah and Christopher Francis). We are hoping this event will throw up a new winner,” he added.

Olapade Sunday leader of the 2024 Nigeria PGA Order-of-Merit will lead the chase of the N20million total purse at stake.

Other top players teeing at the event include defending championship, Christopher Francis, 2023 Order of Merit leader, Francis Epe, Okoko Godwin, Oche Odoh, Gift Willy, Mike Ubi, Mustapha Abdullahi, and Chiti Tobias.

Secretary of the Professional Golfers Association of Nigeria, Jide Bolaji,

said events like Acutech, do a lot in keeping the Nigerian professional golfers on their toes as some of them might be laid back on the account of the holiday season.

“The consistency that Acutech has shown over the years has helped the players spend more time sharpening their game and getting ready for the season way ahead of time,” he stressed.

The Acutech Pro-Am Championship will be judged with 54 holes score of the professionals, and the field will also feature top amateurs from the host club.