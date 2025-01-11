Ogun Redoubles Efforts to Fight Insecurity

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Ogun State Government has set mechanisms in motion to tackle insecurity across the state in the face of reported invasion of the South-west geo-political zone by suspected bandits.

This was as Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has approved the conduct of the 2023 and 2024 promotion exercises for eligible civil/public servants in the state.



A statement signed by the Special Adviser to Ogun State Governor on Media and Strategy, Hon. Kayode Akinmade, yesterday, said the state government was in firm control of its security architecture through robust collaboration among security agencies and local security apparatus.



The statement explained that part of the strategy to secure farmlands was the heavy deployment of armed security guards at the local level to protect farmers in their farms as well as constant security patrols.

It noted that the present security arrangements in the state were evident in the atmosphere of peace in all the nooks and crannies of the state during the festive period.



The statement said: “The recent reported influx of bandits from the North into the South-west coincided with the recent security meeting of the heads of security agencies in Ogun State.

“After a careful review of the state of security in the state, the agencies resolved to redouble their efforts to sustain the unprecedented peace and tranquility the state has been enjoying in the past few months, especially during the recently concluded Christmas and new year celebrations, leaving no room for destabilising infiltration of bandits from from any part of the country.



“Our security agencies have, therefore, revitalised their winning formula and strategies,including visible presence in every nook and cranny of the state, patrols, manning of key and vulnerable points, blackspots, intelligence-led operations, community partnership and inter-agency cooperation.



“In addition to this, residents of the state have been alerted to the information and reminded of their civic obligation to join hands with the police to address the threat posed by armed banditry by being extra-vigilant, and report any suspicious movements of persons, especially strange faces in the communities. In particular, commercial farmers have been advised to continue to utilise the services of armed security guards and escorts to access their farms.



“Also, local hands have been deployed to help mount surveillance at their farms to assist their safe entry and exit from the farms, do everything possible to enhance visibility in and around their farms through lighting and erection of security towers.”



The statement also acknowledged the ongoing synergy between the state and Oyo State in sharing intelligence with regards to movement and operation of suspected bandits around the axis.



The statement continued: “It is important to state we already have some useful tips for a well honed-agenda to annihilate the bandits should they step into Ogun State. In pursuit of this legitimate goal, all ethnic groups in Ogun State, the Yorubas, Hausas, Igbos, Fulanis Edos, Igalas, Urhobos, Ebiras, and numerous other ethnic groups are united by a common goal to jointly fight whoever comes to disturb the peaceful environment in Ogun State.

“It is also important to reiterate the state government’s warning to decisively deal with anybody who procures or provides accommodation for any bandit of any ethnic extraction to operate in Ogun State. Such a person will face the wrath of the law.”

In another development, a total of 26,764 civil/public servants spanning junior, senior, and management cadres across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of the state government are expected to benefit from the promotion by Governor Abiodun,which will involve only oral interviews as the assessment method.

A statement issued by the State’s Head of Service, Mr. Kehinde Onasanya, said the approved promotion exercises, including upgrading and transfers, cover eligible civil/public servants within the core civil service, teaching and non-teaching staff of government secondary schools, primary school teachers, and personnel of state-owned boards, corporations, and agencies, including the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH).

He said the state government remains steadfast in its resolve to prioritise the welfare of its workers as part of its “Building Our Future Together” agenda, pointing out that approval for the conduct of the promotion exercises by the governor is yet another demonstration of his commitment to improving the welfare, morale, and professional growth of its teeming workforce.

The Head of Service expressed gratitude to Governor Abiodun for his numerous laudable and worker-friendly policies that have significantly enhanced the well-being and career growth of workers and called for their total re-dedication to their duties.