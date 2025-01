Grace and Glory Chapel will be presenting Transforming Lives Summit to mark its 10th anniversary.

The 10th anniversary themed ‘Complete In Him’ headed by Apostle Mike and Pastor Oyeyemi Adebamowo, will holld between January 19 to 26, 2025 at the church auditorium in Tunde Osilaja Street, Off Osho Drive, Oreun/Opebi Link Bridge Slope, Ikeja, Lagos.