Stockbrokers’ Institute Appoints Adeonipekun as Registrar and Chief Executive

Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), has appointed  Ayo Adeonipekun  as the Registrar and Chief Executive.  Adeonipekun brings on board,  over 25 years of extensive multidisciplinary experience and exposure in Leadership, Finance, People and Performance Management, Corporate Planning and Administration.

He succeeds Dr Josiah Akerewusi who retired after a meritorious service , spanning one decade.

Prior to his appointment, Adeonipekun  was the pioneer Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Reliance Capital Limited, a  Funds/Portfolio Manager, duly licensed by the Securities and  Exchange Commission (SEC),

An Alumnus of the prestigious Lagos Business School, he holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting (Second Class Upper Division) and a Master’s Degree in

Finance, both from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye. He also has a good

Higher National Diploma in Accountancy from Yaba College of Technology. He is

currently a Doctoral Candidate  (PhD Finance) at Olabisi Onabanjo University.

A Fellow of the prestigious Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, he qualified as a Chartered Stockbroker in March 2006 whilst in the employ of Crossword Securities Limited. He also qualified as a Chartered Accountant in May 1997 and  was admitted as a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in 2013. He is a Certified Microfinance Banker (CIBN-MCP),  and an Associate Member, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), Trading License holder of the Nigerian  Exchange

Limited (NGX) and a Registered Capital Market Operator/Sponsored Individual with SEC.

“This is a critical role that requires strong leadership, strategic thinking, and a deep understanding of the capital market. Adeonipekun possesses these qualities  to transform the Institute into a world- class certification entity,” said the 13th President and Chairman of Council, CIS, Oluropo Dada.

