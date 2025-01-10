Presidency Cautions Bauchi Gov Against Sustained Criticism of Tax Reform Bills

The presidency on Friday cautioned Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State over his sustained criticism of the Tax Reform Bills before the National Assembly.

The Special Adviser to the President, Media and Public Communication, Mr. Sunday Dare, in a statement, said attempts to stampede or abort the Tax Reform Bills must be regarded as undemocratic and self serving.

He said President Bola Tinubu was clear that anyone or groups that felt strongly about the Tax Reform Bills before the National Assembly should take advantage of the legislative process.

“The question to Governor Bala Mohammed by journalists is to know what he is doing to make life better for the people of Bauchi State.

“How well has he as governor used the increased resources at his disposal to improve the quality of life of his people?” Dare asked.

He urged the governor to face governance and stop using President Tinubu to burnish his image.

Dare said President Tinubu’s administration was focused on issues of development and how to improve the overall well-being of Nigerians.

“The focus of this government is on how to build stronger collaborations with sub-nationals and other critical stakeholders on matters that affect the lives of Nigerians.

“President Tinubu won an election and secured a national mandate from Nigerians and he will not surrender that to satisfy the palate of some pseudo activists and later day crusaders.

“President Tinubu is a listening leader and also a leader that strongly believes in the institutions of state,” said Dare.

According to him, President Tinubu is focused on revamping the economy and working to turn the economic fortunes of the country around.

“He has a four-year mandate to deliver on his promises.

“Nigerians have started to see the real impact of reforms of the Tinubu administration and better outcomes will continue to manifest in the lives of the citizens in the weeks and months ahead.

“Governor Bala Mohammed should occupy himself with dealing with the many problems of his state. Ambition is made of sterner stuff,” said Dare. (NAN)