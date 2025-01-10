Marketers Accuse RCC of Sabotaging Smooth Products Distribution over Delayed Road Construction 

Peter Uzoho

Petroleum Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has expressed concern over the slow pace of work by Reynolds Construction Company (RCC) on the Eleme East-West Road.

PETROAN accused the project contractor of sabotaging President Bola Tinubu’s efforts to ensure smooth distribution of products from the Port Harcourt Refinery that recently came back on stream.

National President of PETROAN, Dr. Billy Gillis-Harry, raised the concern in a statement he issued yesterday.

Gillis-Harry called on the president and Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, to urgently step in and evaluate the ongoing contract by RCC in line with the contract timeline.

He stated that about 60 retail outlets were negatively affected by the delay of the road construction by RCC and requested adequate compensation for owners of those filling stations.

Gillis-Harry added that the project was suffering delay in construction despite RCC receiving N33 billion from the Federal Ministry of Works.

He recalled that Umahi had in a previous press conference also complained about the slow approach of RCC, leading to the issuance of a seven-day ultimatum by the minister.

The PETROAN president said thousands of petroleum trucks will be using the road to convey products from the newly inaugurated Port Harcourt refinery; hence, further delay was detrimental.

He said, “The Eleme East-West Road is a critical route for the transportation of petroleum products, and its safety is paramount.

“The road’s deplorable condition poses a significant risk to trucks carrying petroleum products, which could lead to catastrophic accidents and environmental disasters.

“PETROAN is calling on President Tinubu to evaluate the ongoing contract by RCC in line with the contract timeline. This move would consolidate his renewed hope agenda by ensuring the timely completion of the Eleme East-West Road project.

“Furthermore, PETROAN is calling on the Minister of Works, David Umahi, to fast-track the contract evaluation process and take decisive action to address the slow pace of work by RCC.”

In another development, PETROAN commended Tinubu for celebrating the 60th birthday of Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mallam Mele Kyari.

In a separate statement also issued yesterday by Gillis-Harry, PETROAN said Tinubu’s acknowledgement of Kyari’s diligence in transforming NNPC into a profitable organisation was a testament to the administration’s commitment to the petroleum industry.

The association appreciated Tinubu’s recognition of Kyari’s commitment to creating new opportunities and ensuring the growth and sustainability of Nigeria’s energy sector.

Gillis-Harry emphasised that PETROAN remained committed to supporting the government’s efforts to ensure a stable and efficient supply of petroleum products across the country.

“The association wishes Kyari a happy 60th birthday and looks forward to continued collaboration with the NNPC to advance the interests of petroleum retail outlet owners nationwide,” he stated.