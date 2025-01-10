Lawal, Livestock Devt Minister Discuss Ranching Project in Zamfara

*We’ll use Zamfara to showcase FG’s agenda, says minister

Governor Dauda Lawal says Zamfara state has available space and ready for building of ranching infrastructure in the area.

Lawal spoke in Abuja when he paid a courtesy visit on the Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Mukhtar Maiha.

The Federal Government created the Ministry in July 2024 to reform Nigeria’s livestock industry, create a safe environment, encourage local and foreign investment and enhance food security, among other objectives.

A statement on Friday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, described Zamfara as an agrarian state and plays a significant role in the mandate of the Ministry of Livestock Development.

During the visit, Governor Lawal expressed his administration’s willingness to collaborate in exploring his state’s full potentials especially in the agricultural sector.

According to the Governor, “Honourable Minister, as you know, Zamfara is an agrarian society and that is why our motto is, ‘Farming is our Pride.’

“We are here to congratulate you on the establishment of this new Ministry which I believe is timely. Additionally, we aim to foster a stronger collaboration between our state and the Ministry.

“In Zamfara, several earth dams across the state need rehabilitation to provide for animals and there may also be opportunities to accommodate any related initiatives.

“We invite the Honorable Minister and his team to visit Zamfara to assess the situation on the ground.”

Responding, the Minister thanked Governor Lawal for the visit, noting that, “since the Ministry was established, we have not received a visit from an Executive Governor who feels the need to hear what we have to offer.

“I want to assure you that we are prepared to collaborate with you to transform and address your concerns in the livestock sector in Zamfara.

“The livestock sector has long operated informally. We will modernize this sector through various strategic programmes.

“Your Excellency, Zamfara State will be the pilot state to showcase the agenda of the new Ministry.

“With this collaboration, we will turn the Gidan jaji in Zamfara into a mini agricultural hub,” the Minister said.