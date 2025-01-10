Gombe Gov Swears in Five Permanent Secretaries

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has sworn in five newly appointed Permanent Secretaries as part of his continued efforts to enhance service delivery and effective governance in the state.

He tasked the new appointees on diligence, integrity, commitment to ideals of public service in the discharge of their duties.

Speaking after performing the swearing-in ceremony, Governor Yahaya charged the new appointees to justify the confidence reposed in them by demonstrating diligence, integrity and commitment to the ideals of public service.

He emphasised that their appointments were based on merit, proven track records, loyalty as well as their capacity to contribute to the progress and development of the state through the state civil service.

“Let me begin by extending my heartfelt congratulations to each of you on your well-deserved appointments. Your elevation to this position is a testament to your qualifications, dedication, loyalty, and unwavering commitment to the progress and development of our dear State”, the Governor stated.

“As you assume this important office, I wish to remind you of the immense responsibilities that come with it. You are entrusted with the sacred duty of serving the people of Gombe State with integrity, transparency, and accountability. Your decisions will directly impact the lives of our citizens, and I am confident that you will carry out your roles with the highest ethical standards and an unwavering sense of duty,” he added.

Governor Yahaya reminded them that Permanent Secretaries form the backbone of the civil service and the administrative engine that drives the effective implementation of government policies and programs, informing them that their new role, which demands nothing less than excellence, is pivotal in ensuring the continuity and efficiency of governance in the state.

He further highlighted significant reforms implemented by his administration in the last five years including the establishment of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms as part of other numerous efforts aimed at transforming the civil service to achieve greater efficiency and improved service delivery.

He, however, noted the payment of over N17 billion backlog of gratuity obligations inherited from previous administrations, the timely payment of pensions, implementation of the new minimum wage at the state level, promotion of civil servants, along with their accompanying financial benefits as a reflection of his administration’s unwavering commitment to improving the welfare and well-being of civil servants in Gombe State.

Governor Yahaya also used the occasion to reiterate his administration’s zero tolerance for corruption and indiscipline in the civil service, saying: “Our administration maintains zero tolerance for corruption, indiscipline, incompetence, and wastefulness. Your service to the state must match the goodwill our administration has shown, as we continue to strive for excellence in governance and service delivery.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, remarked that the swearing in of five Permanent Secretaries is a testament of Governor Yahaya’s penchant for recognising hard work and commitment to service.

Speaking on behalf of the newly sworn-in Permanent Secretaries, Professor Mu’azu Shehu Usman, expressed gratitude to Governor Yahaya for finding them worthy and fit to serve the State in the capacity of permanent secretaries, assuring of their resolute commitment to loyalty, selflessness, transparency and accountability to the State Civil Service.

The new Permanent Secretaries are: Prof. Muazu Shehu Usman – Gombe LGA; Mohammed Bello Abubakar – Akko LGA; Mohammed Yusuf Kulani – Balanga LGA; Ahmed Saidu Guli – Dukku LGA; and Alhassan Ibrahim – Yamaltu Deba