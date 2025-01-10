ECOWAS, FG, Red Cross Distribute $200,000 Relief Items to Victims of Flood Disaster in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has distributed relief materials including food and non-food items to over 1000 households whose source of livelihood were devastated by flood disaster in 2024.

The distribution of the relief items which took place yesterday in Bauchi Government House under the Grand Finale of the ECOWAS Flood Response Project was carried out by a high-level delegation from the ECOWAS Commission, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, and the Nigerian Red Cross Society in Bauchi.

The project, valued at $200,000, was aimed at providing relief to victims of the 2024 floods which witnessed the distribution of food and non-food items as well as cash transfers to affected households in the state.

Since its commencement on 15 December 2024, the ECOWAS Emergency Flood Response has supported 850 households across Katagum, Jama’are, Zaki, Gamawa, and Giade local government areas, with a total of 1,000 households projected to benefit from the initiative.

Under the project, each of the 1,000 affected households received 25 kilograms of rice, 15 kilograms of beans, 15 kilograms of garri, 5 litres of vegetable oil, 5 litres of palm oil and the sum of ₦75,000 cash transfer.

In addition, the beneficiaries received essential non-food items such as mosquito-treated net, blanket, bucket, mat and 25-litre jerrycan.

Speaking during the event, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State announced emergency relief efforts, supporting the ECOWAS Emergency Flood Response Project with essential items, including Food, mats, and blankets, to support the flood ravaged Communities in the State.

The governor, represented by the Secretary to the state Government (SSG), Alhaji Aminu Hammayo, recalled that in 2024, following persistent heavy rains, water levels had risen leading to severe flooding that caused significant damage on roads, schools, health facilities, shelter facilities and other community facilities across 16 out of 20 LGAs of the state.

He added that farmlands and other sources of livelihoods were also affected, leading to losses in farm produce and affecting food security.

“What makes the situation even worse was the fact that areas on higher ground that were hitherto unaffected by flooding become affected”, Governor Mohammed said.

Governor Mohammed stressed that assessment by the State Emergency Management Agency and other supervisory authorities indicated that the floods had caused large-scale displacement of more than 30,436 households comprising over 293,300 individuals.

According to him, over 52,000 houses were destroyed or badly damaged while several hectares of farmlands were washed away.

Bala Mohammed regretted that 187 casualties were at some point reported including 24 deaths, adding that a comprehensive report had been submitted to the National Economic Council for consideration and support.

The governor expressed appreciation to the Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction and ECOWAS Commission for the kind gesture of providing support to victims affected by the 2024 flood in Bauchi State.

Earlier speaking, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, the President of the ECOWAS Commission said that the gesture is meant to bring joy and happiness to the lives of the flood disaster victims in the state.

Represented by the Director, ECOWAS Commission, Dr Sintiki Tarfa, the President of ECOWAS Commission stated that the food and non-food items as well as the monetary support are meant to give relief to the victims but not replacing what they lost.

Omar Alieu Touray also commended the Bauchi State Government for supporting the initiative, saying that the gesture is a very good complement to what the collaborative effort is doing.

In her welcome address, State Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hajara Yakubu Wanka commended the ECOWAS Commission, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Nigerian Red Cross Society and other agencies for the collaboration.