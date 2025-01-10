28 Persons Killed, Dozens Missing As Terrorists Attack Katsina Village

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

No fewer than 28 persons have been killed and dozens declared missing after a fresh onslaught by terrorists on Baure village in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

A local security official, who craved anonymity, told THISDAY in a telephone interview on Friday that the terrorists invaded the agrarian village last Tuesday where they massacred the villagers.

He said the terrorists ransacked many houses and shops in the village, killed 17 persons on the spot and set ablaze the corpses of 11 other victims during the deadly invasion.

“They came into this (Baure) community in large numbers and pillaged house by house, including shops before killing 17 persons and burning 11 other corpses. We tried to intervene but they overpowered us.

“As we speak, over 20 people are still missing. We don’t know whether they are alive or dead. Presently, we are working with the conventional security personnel to rescue the missing persons,” he added.

Confirming the incident to journalists in Friday’s statement, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abubakar Aliyu, said 21 people were “fatally shot” during the attack on Baure village.

He said the terrorists ambushed the joint team of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps and vigilante members who were returning from a condolence visit.

The statement read: “On January 7th, 2025, in Baure village, Safana LGA, Katsina State, some suspected armed bandits attacked a joint team of Katsina State Community Watch Corps and vigilante members, who were returning from a condolence visit.

“The incident occurred at about 1630hrs, prompting a swift response from police operatives attached to Safana Divisional Headquarters who rushed to the scene and restored normalcy. Sadly, 21 persons were fatally shot as a result of the attack.

“Efforts are currently being made to ensure the arrest of the perpetrators of the dastardly act, further developments will be communicated in due course as the investigation proceeds.”