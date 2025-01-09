  • Thursday, 9th January, 2025

KPMG Recognises PalmPay in Customer Experience Survey

Business | 1 hour ago

Emma OKonji

PalmPay, a leading Africa-focused fintech platform, has been recognised in the 2024 KPMG West Africa Banking Industry Customer Experience Survey for delivering exceptional customer experiences and surpassing traditional banks in key areas of service delivery.

The survey highlights PalmPay’s strong performance across multiple stages of the customer journey, with customers praising the platform’s seamless transaction processing, reliability, and innovative features.

PalmPay achieved a notable Customer Experience (CX) score of 81.6, ranking among the top fintechs in the region and cementing its position as a leader in Nigeria’s fast-evolving digital financial services landscape.

The KPMG survey evaluates customer experience across six key pillars of excellence: Integrity, Resolution, Expectations, Time &amp; Effort, Personalisation, and Empathy. PalmPay excelled in delivering seamless experiences, streamlining processes to reduce customer effort, and fostering trust through proactive and transparent communication.

Discussing the recognition, Managing Director at PalmPay, Chika Nwosu, said: “We are honoured to receive this recognition from KPMG, which underscores our unwavering commitment to providing accessible, reliable, and innovative financial solutions to Nigerians. At PalmPay, we continuously strive to redefine the banking experience by addressing customer pain points, streamlining transactions, and ensuring that our customers can trust and rely on us for their everyday financial needs.”

According to the survey, PalmPay was commended for its minimal network downtime, swift issue resolution, and proactive communication with users. Customers highlighted the platform’s ability to notify them in advance of scheduled maintenance, reinforcing trust and reliability.

