From Unilever Future Leader, Tobi Adeniyi Ascends to Become Unilever Nigeria Plc MD 

In a career trajectory built on grit and resilience, Tobi Adeniyi on January 1, 2025, assumed office as managing director of Unilever Nigeria Plc, a long way for the then young man who began his career as a Unilever Future Leader in 2009.

Mr. Adeniyi underwent a handover and phased transition process alongside the erstwhile Managing Director, Mr. Tim Kleinebenne, whose tenure elapsed at the end of 2024.

From the inception of his career as a Unilever Future Leader, he amassed a wealth of experience across multiple facets of the Supply Chain (strategic & operational) and Commercial operations with his 

expertise spanning Logistics, Planning, Strategic Supply Chain, Procurement, and Sales, with assignments that have taken him across diverse markets including, Singapore, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

Most recently, he was instrumental in driving Unilever Nigeria’s sales transformation agenda, delivering impactful results through strategic initiatives nationwide. 

He also serves as current Vice Chairman of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Promotion Group (MANEG) and is a member of the Institute of Directors (IOD).

According to Chairman, Unilever Nigeria Plc, Bolaji Balogun, “ Mr. Adeniyi’s extensive experience and exceptional leadership skills make him an outstanding choice at this time, to lead us into a bright and even more successful future.” 

While commending the outgone MD for his leadership and service to Unilever Nigeria’s growth and success, he also stated that the Board was confident that under Adeniyi’s leadership, Unilever Nigeria Plc will continue to flourish and achieve greater heights. 

Announcing the appointment last year, Ben Langat, Executive Vice President, Unilever East and West Africa, said, “I am pleased that we are implementing this transition which is in line with our robust succession planning initiative at Unilever.

“ Tobi has a deep connection and understanding of the Nigerian market terrain, and coupled with his extensive background, his experience will be valuable towards the journey ahead for the business.”

