Police Dismantle Child Trafficking Syndicate, Nab Killer Suspect

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Nigeria Police yesterday said that operatives of the Force Intelligence Department-Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT) apprehended a child trafficking syndicate led by Dayo Bernard, a clergy with ‘End Time Army Ministry,’ Bukuru, Plateau State.

A statement by Force Spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi revealed the operatives also arrested other members of the syndicate identified as Rita Agboeze ‘f’, Victoria Ugwu ‘f’, Nanman Puntel ‘f’, and Peter Ukwuani ‘m’.

He noted that police operation led to the rescue of five children between the ages of 2-4, abducted from various homes in Jos, Plateau State.

“Upon interrogation, the principal suspect confessed to having abducted and sold 13 children at varying prices, all of whom have been recovered by the police and reunited with their families through the Plateau State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development,” he said.

The spokesperson said that operatives of the FID-IRT successfully recovered 14 Ak-47 rifles, in line with the IGP’s directive to all police detectives to mop up all illicit arms and ammunition in circulation.

He said these operations exemplified the unwavering resolve of the police and highlight the effectiveness of their efforts to combat crime and enhance national security.

Adejobi also recalled that “On the 1st of November 2024, operatives of the FID-IRT arrested one Ogaga Dickson ‘m’ 35 years, a member of a notorious armed robbery syndicate responsible for the death of CSP Hassan Jega, the DPO Agbarho Division, Delta State, who was killed on the 14th of October 2024, during a fierce gun battle between a team of police officers led by the deceased DPO and the assailants after the team of police men had foiled one of their robbery operations.

“The operatives had earlier stormed the gang’s den and engaged them in a fierce gun duel leading to the neutralization of four of the gang members.

“Upon Ogaga’s arrest, the police recovered one Ak 47 rifle, one English pistol, one locally made pistol, ammunition of various calibres and six exotic vehicles”.