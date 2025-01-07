Governor Yahaya Disburses N4.2bn Backlog of Gratuities to 2,204 Retirees

•Vows to clear all gratuity obligations before end of tenure

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe





Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has presented cheques totaling N4.2 billion to over 2,000 retirees in continuation of his commitment to settling outstanding gratuities inherited from the previous administration.

The payments follow last week’s State Executive Council meeting, where EXCO approved the disbursement to retirees who served the state and retired between 2019 and 2020.

In his address Monday, Governor Inuwa Yahaya revealed his administration has so far settled N17.235 billion out of the N21 billion backlog of unpaid gratuities inherited from the past government.

He assured the public that all outstanding payments would be cleared before the end of his tenure.

His words: “Today’s event demonstrates our resolve to leave no liabilities behind. I am pleased to reaffirm that it is our solemn commitment to clear all gratuity obligations before the end of our tenure in 2027.

“By doing so, we aim to leave a legacy of accountability and compassion, thus ensuring no retiree is left without the benefits they so rightly deserve.

“Since assuming office, my administration has prioritized the welfare of our retirees and civil servants. We have settled gratuities for 11,685 retirees, amounting to over N13 billion for those who retired between 2014 and 2018.

“Today, we are disbursing N4.2 billion to another 2,024 retirees who left service between 2019 and 2020.”

He stated that for the local government retirees, his administration has adopted a pragmatic approach by aligning each local government’s payment capacity with its financial resources.

He however, assured that talks are ongoing with the local government chairmen to work out implementable plans that local government retirees will further benefit from a similar gesture as their counterparts at the state level.

The governor also highlighted that as part of effort to enhance the welfare of civil servants, his administration recently implemented the N70,000 minimum wage for state government workers, a bold step he said has reflected his administration’s determination to shield civil servants from the harsh realities of economic challenges, particularly in the aftermath of the fuel subsidy removal.

He also stated his government revitalized the civil service through structural reforms, including the establishment of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, the introduction of a biometric attendance system to enhance transparency, and the rationalization of ministries to reduce bureaucratic inefficiencies while ensuring regular promotions with financial implications.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya further commended the labour unions, retiree associations, and other stakeholders for their patience, cooperation, and constructive dialogue throughout this process, saying “your support has been instrumental in guiding our reforms and ensuring the welfare of civil servants remains a top priority for our administration.”

Speaking on behalf of the leadership and members of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Gombe State Chapter, Barr. Aliyu Gadalima Doho, commended the governor for his compassionate leadership and the unprecedented efforts to address the backlog of gratuities.

He noted that many pensioners had endured financial difficulties over the years before the coming of his administration, describing the payment as a “lifesaver” for retirees and their dependents.

Earlier in his welcome address, the State Auditor-General and Chairman of the Standing Committee to Review and Ascertain the Correctness of Outstanding Gratuity and its Payment, Muhammed Buba, applauded Governor Yahaya for consistently allocating funds for the payment of backlog of gratuities neglected by the previous administration since 2014.

He assured the governor and the senior citizens that his committee will continue to work on its mandate for the benefit of the retired civil servants.