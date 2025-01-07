Chinese Foreign Minister Arrives Nigeria Wednesday 

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China, Wang Yi, will arrive in Abuja, Nigeria, on Wednesday for an official visit.

According to a press statement on Tuesday by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, the visiting foreign minister, who is also a Member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, will be received on arrival by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dunoma Ahmed, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Ebienfa said: “During his visit, H.E. Mr. Wang Yi will meet with the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja on Thursday, 9th January, 2025 for bilateral talks that will focus on strengthening relations between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the People’s Republic of China.

“The visiting foreign minister will also pay a courtesy call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to deliver a special message from the Chinese President at the Presidential Villa.”