Tinubu: Traditional Institutions Crucial to Fostering National Unity, Economic Development

*Receives in audience Awujale of Ijebuland Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola TInubu has emphasized the importance of traditional institutions in fostering national unity, governance, and economic development.



The President spoke on Sunday at his Ikoyi, Lagos residence while playing host to the

Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona Ogbagba II.

In a post on his verified official X handle, the President shared details of his meeting with the first class traditional ruler, saying their discussion focused on solutions to the country’s challenges, with an emphasis on building a cohesive national identity and strengthening partnerships to drive economic progress.



President Tinubu expressed confidence that the engagement would contribute to his administration’s efforts to achieve a more united and prosperous Nigeria.



The President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with traditional leaders.

His words: “Now more than ever, the role of our traditional institutions is crucial for fostering national cohesion, governance, and economic development at various levels”.

He described his engagement with the Awujale as productive, focusing on developing constructive solutions to Nigeria’s challenges.



Discussions highlighted the need to build a unified national identity supported with shared values while driving progress and prosperity for citizens.

Expressing optimism, President Tinubu noted that such collaborations are essential to achieving his administration’s vision of a stronger, more united, and prosperous Nigeria.



According to the President: “We discussed constructive solutions to Nigeria’s challenges, emphasising the need to build partnerships and cultivate a strong national identity.

“This identity should embody our values as a Nation while fostering progress and prosperity for all citizens.

“I am very encouraged by this positive engagement with Kabiyesi as our administration continues to work assiduously towards a stronger, prosperous, and more united Nigeria”.