Saudi Arabia Releases Nigerians Arrested, Prosecuted for Alleged Drug Trafficking

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Three Nigerians arrested and prosecuted for drug trafficking on March 5, 2024, in Saudi Arabia has been released after spending 10 months in detention.

The trio are Hadiza Abba, Fatima Umate Malah and Fatima Kannai Gamboi. They were at the Prince Mohammad bin Abdul Azeez International Airport Madinah, Saudi Arabia for alleged drug trafficking.

Announcing their release in a statement yesterday, the acting spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, said: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that three Nigerian nationals, Hadiza Abba, Fatima Umate Malah and Fatima Kannai Gamboi, arrested and prosecuted for drug trafficking onMarch 5, 2024, at Prince Mohammad bin Abdul Azeez International Airport Madinah, Saudi Arabia, has been released after spending 10 months in detention.

“The arrest of the three women was a result of the earlier arrest of two Nigerian nationals who were found in possession of 80 capsules of cocaine weighing 900.28 grammes and 70 capsules of cocaine weighing 789.5 grammes, respectively.”

“The women were detained by the Saudi authorities on suspicion of being accomplices and abating the trafficking of the banned substance found on the aforementioned arrested Nigerians.”

The spokesperson added that: “The ministry wishes to recall that the trio’s arrest attracted much attention in the Saudi Arabia and Nigeria. Their successful release was achieved after prolonged diplomatic and legal engagements, which culminated in their discharge and acquittal, as well as subsequent handover to the Consulate-General of Nigeria in Jedda.

“The ladies were received by Ambassador Muazam Nayaya, the Consul-General of Nigeria in Jeddah, and currently awaiting relevant immigration processes for their return to Nigeria to reunite with their families.”