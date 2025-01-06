Nominations Open for JCI Nigeria 2025 Young Persons Awards

Ayodeji Ake

Leading youth organisation, Junior Chamber International (JCI)Nigeria, has commenced the call for nominations of qualified and deserving young Nigerians for the 2025 edition of the Ten Outstanding Young Persons (TOYP) Awards.

JCI TOYP (Ten Outstanding Young Persons) was introduced by JCI in 1983 to formally recognise 10 active citizens between the ages of 18 and 40 every year. These individuals’ exemplary achievements inspire innovation, leadership, and social impact across various fields.

Speaking during the inaugural press conference to herald the beginning of the administration in Lagos, the 2025 JCI Nigeria President, Oluwatoyin Atanda, disclosed that the flagship projects embodied the principles of tri-sector leadership and strategic pillars of the ELV8 leadership philosophy and the importance of the TOYP awards.

Atanda explained further that the projects aim to elevate JCI’s impact in Nigeria, foster collaboration, and build a sustainable future for its members and communities.

According to her, the eight project pillars include the TOYP, the Creative Young Entrepreneur (CPE), the Training Institute, Conferences, Partnerships, Memberships, Brand and Communications, and the National Secretariat.

She noted that each flagship project will have a dedicated project team responsible for planning, execution and evaluation, while performance metrics and regular progress reports will ensure transparency and accountability.

The Chairperson for the 2025 JCI Nigeria TOYP, Yetunde Odunola Oyeyipo, explained that nominations for the 2025 edition of the prestigious awards opened in December 2024 and will close by February 2025.

Oyeyipo urged Nigerians to nominate qualified and eligible young Nigerian for the award via the JCI Nigeria website.

She added that nominations will be reviewed and evaluated by a panel of Judges to select the top 30 nominees and confirmed by the Audit partners by March 2025.

According to Oyeyipo, the 10 categories are Business, Economic and/or Entrepreneur Accomplishment; Political, Legal and/or Governmental Affairs; Academic Leadership and/or Accomplishment; Cultural Achievement; Moral and/or Environmental Leadership; Contribution to Children/World Peace and/or Human Right; Humanitarian and/or Voluntary Leadership, Scientific and/or Technological Development; Personal Improvement and/or Accomplishment and Medical innovation.

She disclosed that the winners of TOYP will also have the opportunity to compete on the global stage with other top 10 of over 50 countries where JCI is present.